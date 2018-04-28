Audrina Patridge Is Dating Ex Ryan Cabrera 8 Years After Split: Source

Eight years after Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera parted ways, the stars are back in each other’s lives.

“They’re dating,” a source tells PEOPLE about the Hills alum and singer. “They’ve been spending a lot of time together recently and are having a good time.”

On Thursday evening, the former couple was documented — by her stylist, Joey Tierney, on her Instagram Story — sitting side-by-side on a couch and getting IV drips in their arms. “Hydrating, no big deal, on the couch,” Cabrera says in the footage as Patridge smiles next to him.

Reps for Patridge, 32, and Cabrera, 35, did not immediately return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Patridge and Cabrera were first linked in January 2010 and dated seriously, as documented on the MTV reality series The Hills, before splitting in May of that same year.

“There were issues in their relationship. But a lot comes from his partying ways,” a source told PEOPLE at the time, noting that Patridge was the one who “ended things.”

On the series, they sat down to talk things over. “I’ve just been thinking a lot about us and questioning everything and like – is this right?” Patridge asked in a clip of the show. “You’re going to be going on tour … that’s one of my concerns … the girls and drinking and, you know, drinking too much and them taking advantage.”

The singer insisted he’d be faithful while he was on the road, telling her, “There’s no point for me to party. I have a girl that I love. I don’t need that.”

“Maybe this is too much too soon,” she replied. “Maybe we rushed into this, and now it’s just like at a dead end.”

News of the pair spending time together comes eight months after Patridge filed for divorce from estranged husband Corey Bohan, who she married in Hawaii in November 2016.

Patridge requested temporary restraining and child abduction prevention orders against the professional BMX biker Sept. 18 and filed for divorce two days later. A judge granted the former reality star full custody of their child, 22-month-old daughter Kirra Max. Bohan was given visitation rights, with drop-offs to occur at a police station and conversations between the parents to be held through the communication service Talking Parents.

In March, the mom of one asked that Bohan be stripped of his visitation rights with their daughter after allegedly displaying “angry, rude and emotionally abusive” behavior toward the child and keeping tabs on Patridge’s whereabouts.

According to papers obtained by The Blast, Patridge is “more afraid of him now than ever, and fear[s] for the safety of our daughter Kirra when she is in his care.”

Patridge said she was “frightened by Corey’s escalation of his anger and threats” and “no longer feels safe” with face-to-face interactions with Bohan after he allegedly threatened her while picking up Kirra at the police station.

She further claimed that Bohan should be stripped of his visitation rights because he is putting their daughter in danger. The TV personality claimed he was living with a roommate who is under a restraining order for attacking the mother of his children. She also cited an incident in which Bohan was taking a Snapchat video while driving with Kirra in the car.

In his own filing, Bohan accused Patridge of “purposely sabotaging” his time with Kirra and denied any domestic violence.

Bohan denied Patridge’s original accusations in a legal response Sept. 21, claiming she and her family had been “harassing” him. Bohan has requested joint legal and physical custody of Kirra, as well as spousal support.