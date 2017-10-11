Audrina Patridge Claims Her Wedding Rings Are Missing, Ex Corey Bohan Changed Locks on Family Home

Audrina Patridge‘s divorce from Corey Bohan just got uglier.

The Hills star alleges that the BMX rider changed the locks on the home they shared, according to court documents filed Tuesday and obtained by The Blast. She also says her wedding rings are missing.

Bohan, 35, recently agreed to leave the house in exchange for $35,000, and Patridge, 32, was granted full custody of the couple’s 1-year-old daughter Kirra, and their dog.

But she claims that, when trying to pick up Kirra’s toys with a police escort Oct. 6, she discovered her keys didn’t work, and the locksmith she called told her Bohan requested the change.

Inside, Patridge says her friend Maria found a mess and asked her to come help.

“My closet and drawers were ransacked, whereas I always kept them neat and organized. My wedding rings were missing from my ring holder,” Patridge says in the court filing, adding that she discovered a handwritten to-do list including a reminder to “change locks.”

Bohan’s attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Patridge requested temporary restraining and child abduction prevention orders against Bohan on Sept. 18 — and filed for divorce two days later.

In her declaration submitted Sept. 18, Patridge chronicled multiple instances of alleged emotional abuse and violent outbursts by Bohan.

“I am fearful of [Corey’s] temper because he cannot control his swearing and personal attacks on me, even when in the presence of our young daughter,” she alleged in the documents. “I fled my home with our daughter [on Sept. 6], and have been staying with my parents because of [Bohan’s] abusive behavior.”

But Bohan denied the allegations and accused Patridge’s family of “harassing” him after the split.

A court hearing for the domestic abuse case is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2018.

Patridge and Bohan dated on and off since 2008 before getting engaged in 2015. They wed last November.