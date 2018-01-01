Audrina Patridge Says She's Choosing to 'Strive for Forgiveness' amid Divorce from Corey Bohan

January 01, 2018

Audrina Patridge is choosing to focus on the positive amid her divorce from estranged husband Corey Bohan.

In a reflective post shared to Instagram on Sunday, the Hills alum admitted that 2017 has had its share of “ups & downs,” but she’s striving to live out “love, positivity and forgiveness” moving forward.

“This year has been quite a year for me! Full of ups & downs, happiness & sadness,” Patridge, 32, began the “top nine” post, which showcases a user’s nine most-liked Instagram photos from 2017 in a collage format.

“Despite the bad I’ll always hold on to the happy memories and strive for love, positivity and forgiveness … the unknown & change is always a scary feeling!” she continued.

“But by walking in faith I have learned to trust god even when I don’t understand his plan….” she wrote.

Patridge also expressed gratitude for the friends and family members, including 18-month-old daughter Kirra Max — whom she shares with Bohan — who have supported her throughout her journey.

“I am so grateful for Kirra, my family, friends and everyone who has supported me….. even the ones who have critiqued me;)❤️” wrote Patridge, who concluded with an upbeat encouragement: “Who’s ready for a new journey in 2018??!! I know I am:) I wish you all the best! Adios 2017 the count down is on!”

Patridge filed for divorce and was granted a temporary restraining and child abduction prevention order against 35-year-old Bohan — they married in Hawaii in November 2016 — in September.

In her declaration submitted Sept. 18, Patridge chronicled multiple instances of alleged emotional abuse and violent outbursts by Bohan.

“I am fearful of [Corey’s] temper because he cannot control his swearing and personal attacks on me, even when in the presence of our young daughter,” she alleged. “I fled my home with our daughter [on Sept. 6], and have been staying with my parents because of [Bohan’s] abusive behavior.”

Bohan denied Patridge’s accusations in a legal response Sept. 21.

Patridge was granted full custody and a temporary restraining order, but in October, BMX biker Bohan requested joint legal and physical custody of Kirra and spousal support from his ex.

