Audrina Patridge Accuses Ex Corey Bohan of Removing Documents & Videos from Home Amid Divorce

Audrina Patridge is asking her estranged husband Corey Bohan to hand over documents and videos she alleges he took from their home without her knowledge.

On Friday, the former Hills star filed a motion asking Bohan to “provide verification of the supplemental responses and responsive documents” to her meet and confer letters, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

The mom-of-one — she shares 20-month-old daughter Kirra Max with Bohan — also demanded that he reveal who resides with him during his visitation to “ensure the safety and welfare of the party’s child who is one year of age.”

Further, Patridge requested documents pertaining to Bohan’s passport and his extensive travels and connections to foreign countries, which is relevant to the issue of international child custody and visitation.

She also “requested communication documents/recordings/videos … removed from the family residence by [Bohan].”

Additionally, she filed a motion asking the court to impose monetary sanction against Bohan in the amount of $4,030 on the “grounds that he failed to provide complete and sufficient responses and supporting responsive documents, failed to provide underrated documents which were not subject to privilege and submitted responses with objections which were without merit and without substantial justification.”

Patridge, 32, filed for divorce from 35-year-old Bohan and was granted a temporary restraining and child abduction prevention order against him — they married in Hawaii in November 2016 — in September.

Earlier this month, Patridge filed a motion to renew the temporary restraining order against Bohan.

“The DVTRO (domestic violence temporary retraining order) was renewed and Corey is going to participate in therapeutic visitation for 12 weeks,” Patridge’s attorney, Elizabeth Nigro, told PEOPLE. “I would not call the visits ‘supervised,’ just some of his visits will involve a psychologist. Kind of a ‘wait and see’ situation. Audrina wants to be sure she and Kirra are safe, but there is work to be done.”

In her declaration submitted Sept. 18, Patridge chronicled multiple instances of alleged emotional abuse and violent outbursts by Bohan.

“I am fearful of [Corey’s] temper because he cannot control his swearing and personal attacks on me, even when in the presence of our young daughter,” she alleged. “I fled my home with our daughter [on Sept. 6], and have been staying with my parents because of [Bohan’s] abusive behavior.”

Bohan denied Patridge’s accusations in a legal response Sept. 21.