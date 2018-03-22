All About Aubrey O'Day: From Danity Kane to a Trump Sex Scandal

Aubrey O’Day and Donald Trump Jr. grabbed headlines this week after it was reported the pair had an affair in 2011 after meeting on the set of Celebrity Apprentice.

News of their alleged affair — which a source told PEOPLE came to an abrupt end in 2012 when Trump Jr.’s now-estranged wife Vanessa discovered “sexy” text messages between the pair while her husband was in the shower — broke after Vanessa filed for divorce last week after 12 years of marriage.

Although O’Day had largely been out of the spotlight recently, the former singer made a name for herself as a member of Danity Kane and has appeared on numerous reality television shows over the years.

Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Girl Group Roots

O’Day first rose to public prominence in 2004 as she competed on P.Diddy’s Making the Band 3, eventually being chosen to join girl group Danity Kane.

However, in October 2008, during the finale of Making the Band 4, Diddy confirmed that O’Day had been kicked out of the group. According to MTV, he went on to tell her on-air that “your attitude is gonna have you in a dark and lonely place. … What you need to do, at the end of the day, is humble yourself.”

“I just want to work with the young lady that I signed, not the person that fame has made her,” he continued.

Although O’Day would later reunite with the group in 2013, by 2014 TMZ broke the news that the band had broken up for a second time, after O’Day reportedly got punched by another member of the group, Dawn Richard.

Solo career and reality TV fame

In 2008, she gave Broadway a try, taking the stage as Amber Von Tussle in Hairspray. She also pursued a career as a solo artist, releasing an EP called Between Two Evils in 2013.

Additionally, the singer appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2009 and RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2013.

Aubrey O'Day

Most notably, the singer appeared on season 5 of Celebrity Apprentice in 2012, where she met Trump Jr., and on Famously Single in 2016, where she met her ex-boyfriend, Jersey Shore’s Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio.

A tumultuous relationship with Pauly D

Although the pair continued their relationship after Famously Single wrapped, by July 2017, PEOPLE confirmed the pair had split.

“They’re definitely broken up,” the source added. “It was a long time coming — they were always on and off. But it seems like it’s done for good now.”

O’Day had told E! News that she was looking for “a ring like, ASAP!”

“I think I put enough pressure for that to be going down sooner not later. I’m looking for something serious and I’m ready to move to the next chapter in my life where I’m a wife and a mom and to experience other things than what I’ve been doing my entire career. He knows that and we made sure that’s the page we were both on in the beginning,” she added.

Alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr.

Citing anonymous sources who said Trump Jr. and O’Day had rendezvous in multiple cities and wrote each other love letters, Page Six was the first to report on the alleged affair between the pair, claiming President Donald Trump’s eldest son “fell for” O’Day while filming Celebrity Apprentice in 2011.

Page Six‘s sources also said that Trump Jr. told his wife he planned to leave her for O’Day and that Vanessa was “devastated” by the news — but the Trump family “pressured” him to stay with Vanessa.

RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Cheated on Wife Vanessa with Former ApprenticeContestant Aubrey O’Day: Report

Following reports of the affair, speculation swirled that O’Day may have hinted at the alleged fling with her song “DJT” from her 2013 album Between Two Evils. (The letters are Trump Jr.’s initials.)

O’Day sings of lost love in the song, which includes lyrics like, “Whatever the truth is defines the reality of you and I forever/And I need to be able to define that before I can walk away/I thought it was forever at the time but maybe I was lying to myself.”

O’Day’s manager, Steven Grossman, told PEOPLE that she is not commenting at this time.

But on election night in November 2016, O’Day tweeted that “my story I didn’t tell is worth millions now.”

A source who worked with Celebrity Apprentice told PEOPLE that the alleged affair ended after Vanessa caught O’Day sending “sexy texts” to Trump Jr. while he was in the shower.

“This is how Vanessa found out and the affair ended,” said the source familiar with the situation.

“To Don Jr. [the affair] was very exciting,” the insider added. “Aubrey was very, very into Don. He liked her but she was definitely more keen on him.”