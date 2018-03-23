Aubrey O’Day Admitted to Having a 'Crush' on Donald Trump Jr. in Celebrity Apprentice Clip

Aubrey O’Day hasn’t been shy about discussing her feelings for Donald Trump Jr. in the past.

Following reports that O’Day, 34, and Trump Jr., 40, had an affair in 2011 after meeting on the set of Celebrity Apprentice, a clip of the former Danity Kane singer admitting she had a crush on Trump Jr. began circulating on social media. The tweet was first reported on by Page Six, which was also the first outlet to report on the pair’s alleged fling.

In the scene from season 5 of the series, O’Day confesses that “Don Jr. makes me nervous because his opinion means a lot. He’s done this for a very long time. And also I have a very big crush on him, so I don’t want to disappoint him.”

The clip went on to show O’Day presenting a business plan to Trump Jr., which was centered around “forbidden fruit.”

“We’re going with the idea of Adam and Eve, the apple and the new forbidden fruit being a pomegranate, except now it’s not forbidden, it’s something that you can have. You can play with your healthy desire,” O’Day explained.

ICYMI, gossip outlets are reporting that Donald Trump Jr. cheated on his then-pregnant wife, Vanessa Trump, w/ Aubrey O'Day shortly after they met on season 5 of The Celebrity Apprentice in 2011. This rumor surfaced in 2012; interest in it has now been renewed. Watch this: pic.twitter.com/Ri0GWUH0wN — Lauren Werner 🗽 (@LaurenWern) March 21, 2018

RELATED: Vanessa Trump Discovered ‘Sexy Texts’ from Aubrey O’Day While Donald Jr. Showered: Source

News of their alleged affair — which a source prevously told PEOPLE came to an abrupt end in 2012 when Trump Jr.’s now-estranged wife Vanessa discovered “sexy” text messages between the pair while her husband was in the shower — broke after Vanessa filed for divorce last week after 12 years of marriage.

“This is how Vanessa found out and the affair ended,” said the source familiar with the situation.

“To Don Jr. [the affair] was very exciting,” the insider added. “Aubrey was very, very into Don. He liked her but she was definitely more keen on him.”

David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock; Ida Mae Astute/ABC/Getty

RELATED: All About Aubrey O’Day: From Danity Kane to a Trump Sex Scandal

Following reports of the affair, speculation swirled that O’Day may have hinted at the alleged fling with her song “DJT” from her 2013 album Between Two Evils. (The letters are Trump Jr.’s initials.)

O’Day sings of lost love in the song, which includes lyrics like, “Whatever the truth is defines the reality of you and I forever/And I need to be able to define that before I can walk away/I thought it was forever at the time but maybe I was lying to myself.”

The singer also seemingly addressed the affair on election night in November 2016, tweeting, “my story I didn’t tell is worth millions now.”

A spokesperson for Trump Jr. did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, and O’Day’s manager, Steven Grossman, told PEOPLE that she is not commenting at this time.