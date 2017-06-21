Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are among the many members of Bachelor Nation who are breathing a sigh of relief that Bachelor in Paradise isn’t canceled.

“I’m so happy Paradise is back!” Kutcher, 39, exclaimed on Wednesday’s Good Morning America about the reality series, which was previously suspended due to allegations of misconduct between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios. “I’m telling ya, I was worried!”

“This is like our greatest guilty pleasure of all time,” the actor added. “We sit down, Monday night it’s like religion in our house. In fact, I haven’t watched this week because I was here and [Mila] is there, so we’re saving it. Because this is our thing. I mean, it’s unbelievable this show. It’s like the greatest social experiment of all time.”

In fact, the married parents of two are such diehards of the ABC reality franchise that they even made a special appearance on the current season of The Bachelorette, when they helped Rachel Lindsay narrow the field of her men on a group date. And when they aren’t making cameos on the series, they are religiously watching each week from their couch at home.

“We turn the volume off and we like watch the one on one date and then she does the voice of the girl and I do the voice of the guy,” Kutcher explained of the couple’s Monday night TV-watching ritual.

Production on season 4 of the Bachelor/ette spin-off was halted earlier this month when a producer raised concerns about an alleged sexual encounter between Jackson and Olympios, both of whom had reportedly been drinking heavily all day. In the days that followed, both reality stars retained legal representation and issued statements, with Olympios, 24, calling herself a “victim” and Jackson, 30, claiming his character “has been assassinated.”

But on Tuesday, Warner Bros. released its first statement regarding the investigation to PEOPLE, announcing that it was complete, concluding that there was no evidence of misconduct and that filming would resume.

“As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed,” the statement read.

“Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants,” the statement concluded.



At time of publication, Warner Bros. issued “no comment” as to whether Olympios and Jackson would resume filming alongside their cast mates.

Bachelor in Paradise season 4 will premiere sometime this summer.