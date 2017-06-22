Ashton Kutcher Dishes About First On and Off-Screen Kisses with Mila Kunis: ‘It Was Obvious Things Were Happening’

Ashton Kutcher vividly remembers both of his first kisses with wife Mila Kunis.

The actor starred on That ’70s Show opposite Kunis when he was 19 and she was 14, years before they would begin dating and later marry. At the time, Kutcher wasn’t attracted to Kunis romantically, but rather he viewed her like a little sister.

“I did her chemistry homework for her,” Kutcher, 39, told Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show radio program on Wednesday. “I think I was her first kiss on the show. We have our first kiss like memorialized on the TV show.”

Reflecting on the first time they locked lips, Kutcher, who has known his wife for 20 years, admitted that “it was really weird. I was like, ‘Isn’t this illegal?’ It was really awkward,” he said and exclaimed, “She was 14! She was like my little sister.”

Though Kunis, 33, previously vowed to Stern that she wasn’t attracted to Kutcher during her young teenage years, he believes differently.

“She has a journal, like a diary of when she was a kid that she wrote … she thought I was cute,” Kutcher said. “At first I think she thought that I was good looking. Shortly thereafter, I was just annoying to her because I was like a big brother.”

Years later, when Kutcher was once again single, the pair reconnected at a party — where they shared their second first kiss.

“She’s like, ‘You’re not ready to be in a relationship’ and I’m like, ‘I”m not ready to be a in a relationship,’ ” Kutcher admitted.

“It was funny because I’d just done this movie called No Strings Attached and she just did a movie called Friends with Benefits and we legitimately lived out our movies, which was virtually the same movie,” he explained.

According to Kutcher, both he and Kunis felt the sparks flying.

“I was smoking cigarettes at the time and I was still a smoker and she had quit smoking and she wanted me to like shotgun cigarette smoke so she could breathe it in. And I was like, ‘Well alright.’ And so I started doing this and gradually through the night, it got closer and closer and closer,” he said of their flirtations.

Kutcher added: “I think it was pretty mutual — it was kind of obvious that things were happening.”

Kutcher and Kunis began dating in 2012, got engaged in February 2014 and wed in July 2015. They share two children together: daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 2, and son Dimitri, 6 months.