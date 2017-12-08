Michelle and Danny Tanner together again!

Ashley Olsen made a rare public outing on Tuesday in New York City to support her TV dad Bob Saget at the Scleroderma Research Foundation’s Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine fundraising event. (Sister Mary-Kate Olsen was not in attendance.)

This mini Full House reunion was the most recent occasion Olsen, 31, and Saget, 61, were with each other since the same event two years ago in December 2015. One month before, they were spotted having dinner together in November 2015.

“So honored my dear friend Ashley Olsen came to support my SclerodermaResearch.org Foundation @SRFcure Event as she has all these years,” Saget captioned a photo of them with John Oliver.

Monica Schipper/Getty

Ashley and Mary-Kate, who portrayed Michelle Tanner on Full House from 1987 – 1995 beginning when they were 9-months-old, have been the only original cast members to not return to the Netflix spin-off series, Fuller House.

“Ashley said, ‘I have not been in front of a camera since I was 17, and I don’t feel comfortable acting,’ ” executive producer Bob Boyett told PEOPLE of why the Olsen sisters opted out of reprising their famous roles. “Mary-Kate said, ‘It would have to be me because Ash doesn’t want to do it. But the timing is so bad for us.’ ”

The show does play upon their real-life career, explaining that Michelle is absent from the series premiere’s family reunion because she’s busy running her fashion empire in New York.

After hanging up their TV careers, Ashley and Mary-Kate created their fashion brands The Row as well as Elizabeth and James.

“I was honestly disappointed that they didn’t come and play with us for at least an episode,” show creator and executive producer Jeff Franklin previously told PEOPLE. “But the door is still open and everybody is still friends and I hope that someday they’ll decide that it seems like fun to come back and visit us. I’m hoping that will happen. They were missed.”