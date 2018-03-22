The Bachelor's Ashley Iaconetti on Kevin Wendt Split: He 'Just Wasn't My Forever Guy'

Ashley Iaconetti may not have found her happily ever after on The Bachelor Winter Games, but she has nothing but praise for her ex Kevin Wendt.

“He’s such a sweet guy,” she told reporters at the Boohoo block party in Hollywood on Wednesday night. “Perfect husband material. Just not my husband.”

Iaconetti, 30, and Wendt, 34, called it quits earlier this month after a whirlwind romance on ABC’s Olympics-themed spinoff. Even though things didn’t work out, Iaconetti said the season was still “successful” and it felt good for people to see “a different side” of her. (She’s had a famously difficult time finding love on the show.)

RELATED: Virgin No More? Bachelor Winter Games‘ Ashley I. Has ‘Incredible’ Fantasy Suite Date with Kevin

Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC

“I think that at [our age], if after three months you’re not in that honeymoon period, I feel like you should probably go your separate ways,” she explained of their decision to split. “I didn’t want to lead him on any longer because even though he’s such a high-quality guy — couldn’t ask for a better boyfriend — he just wasn’t my forever guy. But he taught me how to be desired and appreciated and just smothered in love, so that was nice.”

As for what she’s looking for in a partner?

“I think conversation needs to be on point,” she said. “It just needs to flow and [you should] have similar lifestyles and interests. Somebody that makes you feel really comfortable. I honestly have never been involved with somebody who’s been obsessed with themselves. That’s really unappealing if you’re on a date. I’ve had dates with [guys like that] and I’m like, ‘See ya later!’ ”

Ashley Iaconetti Jerritt Clark/Getty

The former couple, who have remained friendly, recently got candid discussing their breakup on Iaconetti’s podcast with former Bachelor star Ben Higgins, the Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast.

“It sounds a little harsh, but it’s just that lack of magic,” she said. “We get along very well, it’s just there’s a little something missing and you can’t really pinpoint what it is.”

“I feel like I got friend-zoned,” said Wendt with a laugh. “Ashley, you friend-zoned me.”