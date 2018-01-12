Artie Lange Says He Is One Month 'Clean & Sober': 'I'm a Junky. But a Recovering One Right Now'

Artie Lange is on the road to recovery.

The comedian, who pleaded guilty to possession of heroin in December, revealed to his fans on Twitter Friday that he is more than one month sober.

“I’m back guys. Clean & Sober 32 days. One day at a time,” wrote Lange, 50.

Lange also thanked his fans, whom he regarded as “the greatest fans in the world,” for their commitment in supporting him through his battle with substance abuse.

“I love you all for not forgetting me. To the ones who did. I’m so sorry. I’m a junky. But a recovering one right now,” he shared. “I’m gonna stop by the AA show Monday. After AA. I am not sure they’ll have me back. But I f—– up. Keith and Anthony are my brothers.”

In a fourth tweet, Lange made a promise to his fans: “u guys if get knocked down on the canvas I will always get up. Especially now cause Dan Falato’s helping me get up. U will hear from us soon. Peace. Artie,” he tweeted.

Last month, the troubled entertainer — who rose to fame as a performer on Howard Stern‘s radio show — was arrested at his home in Hoboken after failing to appear in Essex County Superior Court for charges stemming from a drug arrest in May, Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

Days later, he made his plea in a New Jersey court, according to Katherine Carter, a spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Lange pleaded guilty to possessing 81 decks of heroin, a term that usually refers to a bag of heroin weighing roughly 1-15 oz. and costs about $5 to $10, according to Carter.

In exchange for pleading guilty to the heroin charge, prosecutors dismissed charges for possession of cocaine brought against Lange on Feb. 23, 2016, Carter said. According to Carter, Lange said he would voluntarily enter a rehab facility, even though it was not a condition of his deal.

Carter confirmed that he will be sentenced Feb. 23.