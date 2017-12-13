Comedian Artie Lange Arrested After Missing Court Date for Drug Arrest Charges

Artie Lange has been arrested, PEOPLE confirms.

The comedian was arrested Tuesday evening at 6:40 p.m. at his home in Hoboken, New Jersey, after failing to appear in Essex County Superior Court for charges stemming from a drug arrest earlier this year, according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura.

The troubled entertainer, who rose to fame as a performer on Howard Stern‘s radio show, was supposed to face charges of heroin possession and drug paraphernalia from his arrest in May.

Fontoura says that Lange, 50, was arrested by state police in Bloomfield on May 12 during a plainclothes surveillance operation after he was spotted driving at a high speed away from a McDonald’s on the Garden State Parkway.

When Lange was stopped, detectives allegedly found a bag of heroin on his lap. He was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and drug paraphernalia.

Lange’s arrest comes on the heels of bizarre incident on Saturday, in which he tweeted a picture of himself looking disheveled and possibly injured with a swollen nose, prompting a response from Hoboken police, according to NJ.com.

He later apologized, tweeting: “Everything isn’t funny as the Great Hoboken Police just explained to me. I’m so sorry I made those guys deal with unimportant crap. I’m fine. In a related issue how do u delete a tweet?”

Hey I got a quick message for u Ang. U ain’t the man. U run for the man. I fear nothing. pic.twitter.com/Sdn4BgSQzz — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) December 9, 2017

In Lange’s Tuesday mugshot, the comedian’s nose appears to be similarly swollen.