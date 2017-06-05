Arrow Actress Katie Cassidy Announces Engagement with Sweet Snap

Wedding bells are ringing soon for Katie Cassidy!

The 30-year-old Arrow actress announced her engagement on Monday with a sweet Instagram photo of herself and her new fiancé, Matthew Rodgers, locking lips.

“I can’t wait to spend forever with you my darling!! I’m the luckiest girl in the whole world,” Cassidy wrote alongside the shot.

U jump. I jump. #neverletgo @mattyice432 @cavotagoomykonos A post shared by Katie Cassidy (@katiecassidy) on May 31, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

“I ❤️ YOU to the moon and back @mattyice432 Thank you for a magical evening I will forever remember.”

Along with showing off her new love, Cassidy had her sizable engagement ring – a sparkling oval-shaped diamond – on full display in the picture.

On his private Instagram account, Rodgers shared a romantic photo of his hand intertwined with Cassidy’s, giving a clear view of her shining new jewelry.

The news comes as the couple vacations on the East African island of Mauritius. In the days leading up to the announcement, Cassidy uploaded a series of sweet photos of the pair’s romantic getaway.

“U jump. I jump. #neverletgo,” Cassidy, the daughter of David Cassidy, captioned a photo of herself and Rodgers appearing to jump into a pool.

Over the weekend, she graced her two million followers with a smiling swimsuit shot, captioning the picture: “Matt-Effect.”

Last week, the actress shared a photo of the love birds getting ready to board a plane, with Rodgers joking that people mistook him for rapper G-Eazy.