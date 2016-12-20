Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Apprentice Catchphrase Remains a Mystery — Even to Him!

As Arnold Schwarzenegger gears up for his big debut on The New Celebrity Apprentice, there’s one thing everyone’s eager to know — what will his ending catchphrase be? — including the boss himself!

The new host, who is replacing Donald Trump, is set to bring a fresh new feel to NBC’s long-running reality competition series come Jan. 2. as well as a signature sign off to replace Trump’s, “You’re fired.”

“We narrowed it down to like eight of my sayings from the movies and one other option, but even I don’t know yet,” Schwarzenegger revealed to The Hollywood Reporter, and according to the article, multiple endings were shot for every episode.

“I hope everyone chills and just sees the show for what it is,” the 69-year-old added.

Trump, 70, hosted The Apprentice/Celebrity Apprentice beginning in 2004 and has served alongside series creator Mark Burnett as an executive producer. The business mogul stepped down from hosting the NBC reality competition when he began his run for President of the United States, but it was revealed earlier this month that the president-elect will remain listed as an executive producer on the show this season.

The new season will feature celebs such as Carrie Keagan, Laila Ali, Boy George, Porsha Williams, Carson Kressley, Matt Iseman, Jon Lovitz, Ricky Williams, Chael Sonnen, Kyle Richards, Snooki and more.

As for the former bodybuilder stepping into the new role, Schwarzenegger will stand his ground when it comes to one thing – his name.

“Out on the street, you can call me Arnold,” he told THR. “But in the boardroom, it’s Governor Schwarzenegger.”

The New Celebrity Apprentice premieres Jan. 2 on NBC.