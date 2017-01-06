Arnold Schwarzenegger Hits Back at Donald Trump After Celebrity Apprentice Jab

Don’t mess with The Governator.
Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Twitter on Friday to slam Donald Trump after the president-elect criticized the actor’s Celebrity Apprentice ratings after Monday’s premiere.
After ratings indicated the reality show had dipped 44 percent from the 2015 debut when Trump was host, Trump took to Twitter to bash new host Schwarzenegger, claiming that he got “swamped” and “destroyed” in comparison to “the ratings machine, DJT” (referring to himself).
“There’s nothing more important than the people’s work, @realDonaldTrump,” Schwarzenegger, 69, tweeted in response. “I wish you the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.”
“Please study this quote from Lincoln’s [first] inaugural [address],” he added, attaching a video of himself quoting Abraham Lincoln, which he initially tweeted after the election. “It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you.”
“We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies,” recited Schwarzenegger. “Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the cause of our union, when touched when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
“Isn’t it wonderful? I love this quote,” the actor added in the video. “And remember — the campaign is over, the election is over, and we are not enemies. We are neighbors, we are friends, and most importantly, we are all Americans. And we have a lot of work to do to keep America great. So let’s do it. And let’s do it together.”
Meanwhile, that’s not the first time the former California governor and high-profile Republican has spoken out about Trump. In October, he took to Twitter to release a statement refusing to endorse Trump’s candidacy. He declared he would not vote Republican in the presidential election for the first time since becoming a citizen — and urged other members of the party to do the same.
The New Celebrity Apprentice airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.