Arnold Schwarzenegger Hits Back at Donald Trump After Celebrity Apprentice Jab

Don’t mess with The Governator.

Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Twitter on Friday to slam Donald Trump after the president-elect criticized the actor’s Celebrity Apprentice ratings after Monday’s premiere.

After ratings indicated the reality show had dipped 44 percent from the 2015 debut when Trump was host, Trump took to Twitter to bash new host Schwarzenegger, claiming that he got “swamped” and “destroyed” in comparison to “the ratings machine, DJT” (referring to himself).

“There’s nothing more important than the people’s work, @realDonaldTrump,” Schwarzenegger, 69, tweeted in response. “I wish you the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.”