Arielle Kebbel's Sister Julia Reveals She Went Missing After Suffering a 'Psychotic Break'

About a month after Arielle Kebbel‘s sister, Julia was found she’s finally opening up about the mysterious circumstance of her disappearance.

In an Instagram post shared on Arielle’s account, the actress shared a message from the 36-year-old who revealed she suffered from Bipolar Disorder, which caused her disappearance in January.

“To you, from my loving Sis: “My name is Julia Kebbel. I have bipolar disorder and suffered a severe episode at the end of January 2018,” the post read, depicting a photo of Julia looking at a setting sun while on a cliffside.

“It led to me experiencing a psychotic break from reality, during which time, I went missing with my dog, Cindy,” she continued. “Thanks to my wonderful family, friends, colleagues and many good Samaritans who didn’t even know me, I am now safe (Cindy too) and extremely grateful for the treatment and care I’m getting.”

Julia added, “I would like to thank every person involved in the search for us for your incredible outpouring of support and love. On my road to recovery, I am hoping to help raise awareness of mental health disorders, including fighting the stigmatization of these illnesses that affect so many. I proudly stand with you.” — With love and gratitude, Julia Kebbel.”

She originally went missing on Jan. 31 when she was seen walking Cindy the chocolate Labrador Retriever around 11 p.m. in Silver Lake, a neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Arielle and Julia Kebbel Julia Kebbel/Instagram

In mid-February, Arielle shared that her sister had been found two weeks after she went missing.

“It is with great joy and relief that I share the wonderful news that my sister, Julia, and her dog, Cindy, have been found safe,” wrote Kebbel. “While we do ask for privacy at this time, my family and I want to thank everyone for all of your love and support over the past two weeks.”

She continued, “We are so grateful to every single person who helped spread the word and joined us in our search. We would also like to thank the Los Angeles Police Department, KlaasKIDS, SERT Ministries and Anonymity Rescue for their efforts in bringing Julia home.”