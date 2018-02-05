Arielle Kebbel's Sister Julia Is Still Missing as Actress Thanks Fans for Outpouring of Support

“My family and I are asking for any and all information that may help in our search for my sister, Julia,” said Kebbel, 32. “We are so grateful and touched by the incredible support we have received from everyone. We are hopeful that she is safe and will not stop looking until she is back home with us.”

Kebbel’s sister Julia has been missing since Jan. 31. She was last seen walking her chocolate Labrador Retriever Cindy around 11 p.m. in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake. The 36-year-old is 5’3″, weighs about 105 lbs., and has fair skin and bleach blonde short hair. She has tattoos on both forearms: a lock and a key on one arm and a blue rising Phoenix on the other.

Kebbel has been asking for help with the search on Instagram and Twitter.

“My sister Julia is still missing,” she posted Sunday. “Pls read, repost print & distribute. She was last seen Wed night in Silver Lake. Thank you all so much for your support. We are so grateful. #bringjuliahome.”