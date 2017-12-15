Ariel Winter Shares Rare Photo of Herself with Father Glenn Workman: 'The Best Dad There Is'

Daddy’s girl!

Ariel Winter gave a loving shout-out to her father, Glenn Workman, on Instagram on Thursday, when she shared a rare photo of him taken at a family gathering in Las Vegas.

“The best dad there is ❤️ lucky girl,” Winter, 19, captioned a snap of the father-daughter duo. “Love you.”

Two days prior, the Modern Family actress, who donned a nude-colored mini dress for the event, shared a family photo to social media that included her father and sister, Shannelle Gray.

Family first ❤️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Dec 12, 2017 at 4:16pm PST

Gray also took to Instagram to post a snap — taken in a limousine — featuring her daughters and Winter. “My favorite people sister Ariel,daughters sky and Parker and sister in law Jackie behind me. It takes a village and this is my village! *more villagers not in this pic #limoriding,” Gray wrote.

The family gathering comes five years after Gray was named guardian of Winter, who is estranged from her mother Chrisoula Workman, in 2012.

After joining the cast of Modern Family (it premiered in 2009) Winter — who claimed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published in September that Chrisoula dressed her in “low-cut things” and “the smallest miniskirts” starting at just age 7 — sought out her on-set teacher Sharon Sacks for help. Winter told THR that she was prepared to go to foster care, until, in 2012, her older sister Gray agreed to take her in – despite barely knowing each other.

At the age of 14, Winter took Chrisoula to court, where she claimed physical and emotional abuse. The years-long family drama eventually culminated when Gray became the actress’ guardian in 2012 after the Department of Children and Family Services found evidence of Workman emotionally abusing Winter. At the time, Judge Michael Levanas confirmed that Glenn would serve as temporary guardian of Winter’s estate.

In September, Chrisoula opened up about the duo’s strained relationship and expressed her concern over Winter’s revealing outfit choices in an interview with Inside Edition.

“I just want to see her have respect for herself and have some class,” Chrisoula said. “That one in particular, where her leg is raised and she’s holding a martini glass, I saw it and all I could do was cry and feel bad for her.”

Although the pair has largely used social media to address each other, Chrisoula is hopeful of reconciling with Winter in the future.

“It’s time to fix your relationship with your mom,” she said in a message to her daughter. “Every girl needs her mom and every mom needs her daughter.”