Ariel Winter Transforms into a Very Sexy Skeleton for Her Cheeky Halloween Costume

Ariel Winter wasn’t afraid to get cheeky with her latest Halloween costume.

On Friday, the 19-year-old Modern Family star attended Just Jared’s 6th annual Halloween party in Beverly Hills with her 30-year-old boyfriend Levi Meaden, and the happy couple — who have never been shy about packing on the PDA — cuddled up to each other as they showed off their skeleton costumes.

But while both lovebirds wore creepy black-and-white skeleton makeup, they wore very different outfits.

Winter wore a skeleton-print leotard with black fishnets and black thigh-high boots, which she paired with some slicked back hair and what appeared to be a skeleton unicorn purse. Meaden on the other hand, kept it monochromatic in a black tattered shirt and matching pants.

The couple — who have been dating for just under a year now — have been living together since first sparking relationship rumors in November.

“I do have my own house, last year I bought my own house,” Winter revealed in May during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “My boyfriend and I live together he cooks [and] takes care of all the handy stuff. I can bake pie occasionally — pumpkin and apple.”

She also added that, “I’m the worst wifely person.”

In April, the actress also opened up about how their 10-year age gap doesn’t bother her.

“I needed somebody who had a lot of life experience and who was at a point in their lives that they could take care of another person, but where I didn’t have to take care of them,” she told Maxim in April. “Being with an older guy isn’t always amazing, but I got lucky — I have an amazing guy who’s super supportive and loving and is just an all-around wonderful human being. He’s also Canadian, so, go Canada! Canadians are like, so much nicer.”