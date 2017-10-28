People

Ariel Winter Transforms into a Very Sexy Skeleton for Her Cheeky Halloween Costume

By @mlsqueenz

Posted on

Ariel Winter wasn’t afraid to get cheeky with her latest Halloween costume.

On Friday, the 19-year-old Modern Family star attended Just Jared’s 6th annual Halloween party in Beverly Hills with her 30-year-old boyfriend Levi Meaden, and the happy couple  who have never been shy about packing on the PDA  cuddled up to each other as they showed off their skeleton costumes.

But while both lovebirds wore creepy black-and-white skeleton makeup, they wore very different outfits.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Winter wore a skeleton-print leotard with black fishnets and black thigh-high boots, which she paired with some slicked back hair and what appeared to be a skeleton unicorn purse. Meaden on the other hand, kept it monochromatic in a black tattered shirt and matching pants.

Ariel Winter
Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

The couple who have been dating for just under a year now  have been living together since first sparking relationship rumors in November.

“I do have my own house, last year I bought my own house,” Winter revealed in May during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “My boyfriend and I live together he cooks [and] takes care of all the handy stuff. I can bake pie occasionally — pumpkin and apple.”

She also added that, “I’m the worst wifely person.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ariel Winter Slams Critics Accusing Her of ‘Squeezing’ Into Her Shorts

In April, the actress also opened up about how their 10-year age gap doesn’t bother her.

“I needed somebody who had a lot of life experience and who was at a point in their lives that they could take care of another person, but where I didn’t have to take care of them,” she told Maxim in April. “Being with an older guy isn’t always amazing, but I got lucky — I have an amazing guy who’s super supportive and loving and is just an all-around wonderful human being. He’s also Canadian, so, go Canada! Canadians are like, so much nicer.”