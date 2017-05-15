Ariel Winter Pays Tribute to Her Older Sister on Mother’s Day

Ariel Winter made a sweet Mother’s Day tribute to older sister Shanelle Gray, who has served as the Modern Family star’s guardian amid years-long family drama.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers. I was lucky enough to have an unbelievable sister who raised me to be the woman I am today. I wouldn’t be anywhere without her love and guidance. She’s my rock and my best friend in the entire world. There’s no one more loving, caring, smart, and beautiful inside and out as Shanelle Gray❤️,” the 19-year-old actress began her post, which accompanied a photo of the star kissing her 38-year-old sister on the cheek.

Gray became Winter’s guardian in 2012 after the Department of Children and Family Services found evidence of her mom Chrisoula Workman emotionally abusing Ariel. Winter announced she had officially become an emancipated minor in May 2015, ending years of custody drama.

Winter concluded her message, “She’s the best mom, wife, sister, friend, and business woman in the world:) Skylar, Parker, David and I are beyond lucky. Thank you for all you are. You are so appreciated and loved.”

Winter has been public of her gratitude for her sister before.

“[Shanelle] supports me in everything I do, and so does my brother-in-law David,” Winter told PEOPLE at the USA Network 2013 Upfronts in New York. “Both are kind of like my biggest supporters.”

Earlier in May, all-grown-up Winter revealed she and boyfriend Levi Meaden, 29, have been living together since first sparking relationship rumors in November 2016.

Happy 6️⃣ month anniversary to my horrendous human being/cheese to my peanut butter 😉 I love you baby. Thank you for being so amazing. ❤️ Here's to many, many more. Xoxo @levi_meaden A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 11, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

“I do have my own house, last year I bought my own house,” Winter said on Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. “My boyfriend and I live together. He cooks [and] takes care of all the handy stuff. I can bake pie occasionally — pumpkin and apple.”