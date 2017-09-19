Ariel Winter's Estranged Mother Pleads for Reconciliation: 'It's Time to Fix Your Relationship with Your Mom'

Ariel Winter‘s estranged mother wants her daughter back.

The Modern Family actress and her mom haven’t spoken in five years, but Crystal Workman is ready to leave the past in the past and make amends with her 19-year-old daughter.

In a new interview with Inside Edition, Workman opened up about the duo’s strained relationship and expressed her concern over Winter’s revealing outfit choices.

“I just want to see her have respect for herself and have some class,” Workman said in reference to the scantily-clad outfits and photos Winter either shares of herself or is photographed in. “That one in particular, where her leg is raised and she’s holding a martini glass, I saw it and all I could do was cry and feel bad for her.”

In Workman’s opinion, “Ariel is starving for attention. I feel that this is a cry for help from my child.”

After joining the cast of Modern Family (it premiered in 2009) Winter — who claimed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Workman dressed her in “low-cut things” and “the smallest miniskirts” starting at just age 7 — sought out her on-set teacher Sharon Sacks for help. Winter told THR that she was prepared to go to foster care, until, in 2012, her older sister Shanelle Gray agreed to take her in – despite barely knowing each other.

At the age of 14, Winter took Workman to court, where she claimed physical and emotional abuse. The years-long family drama eventually culminated when Gray became the actress’ guardian in 2012 after the Department of Children and Family Services found evidence of Workman emotionally abusing Winter.

“When you’re that rich and you’re in Hollywood and you have attorneys, you don’t have to listen to your parents,” Workman said. “You can take them down.”

Reflecting on the past, Workman remembers happier times with Winter, whom she refers to as her “baby doll. We were inseparable.”

While Winter’s career continued to propel from the ratings success of the ABC family comedy, Workman was struggling financially and was forced to move into a storage facility.

“I lived in a storage space. There was no heat, there was no air for over a year and a half,” she said. “What was difficult about it is that my daughters knew I was living there.”

Although the pair has largely used social media and the spotlight to address (and blast) one another, Workman is hopeful of reconciling with Winter in the future.

“It’s time to fix your relationship with your mom,” Workman said in a message to her daughter. “Every girl needs her mom and every mom needs her daughter.”

On Monday, Winter took to Instagram to defend her clothing choices.

“I’d also like to address the tweets I get saying ‘you accused your mother of sexualizing you yet you’re a whore.’ I was a CHILD being dressed like I was 24. I was 8-13 years old. I wasn’t an ADULT as I am now. As you mature at 16, 17, 18, you further develop your own identity and can make decisions for yourself,” she wrote. “As a child, you do as you’re told regardless of what is good for you. I’m an ADULT now, who can make my own choices and have my own identity.”

“And just because I DECIDE to show my body occasionally doesn’t mean I’m unintelligent or that I’m talentless or that I have no self respect,” she continued. “I have EXTREME respect for myself, I HAVE talent and I AM intelligent. We need to move on from this stigma that women who are comfortable with their bodies and their sexuality are ‘dumb sluts.’ ”

Despite the negative moments Winter experienced throughout her childhood, the UCLA-bound freshman is thankful for how they shaped her.

“Even though I wish I had a better childhood, I wouldn’t trade it, because it made me who I am today,” Winter told THR. “I still respect the people that hurt me.”