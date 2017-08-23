Nine months together and better than ever.

Ariel Winter, 19, and boyfriend Levi Meaden, 29, were spotted kissing in Los Angeles on Tuesday, with the former dressed casually in a white crop top, black sweatpants and sneakers.

The Modern Family star and Meaden just celebrated their anniversary earlier this month. The pair revealed in May that they had moved in together only a few months after starting their romance – a decision Winter has strongly defended against detractors who have noted their 10-year age difference.

“There are tons of people of all ages that live with their boyfriend. There are tons of people that live with their girlfriends, [and] tons of people that don’t live together and are super happy,” she told Refinery29 in May. “But I’m super happy in the arrangement that we have. We love living together. It’s just great.”

The next month, reports surfaced that Winter gives Meaden an allowance. She quickly took to social media to condemn the rumors as “fake news.”

“I would NEVER pay my boyfriend any sort of allowance, nor would he ever accept if I offered,” she posted on Instagram, June 21. “He BUYS his own stuff whether it’s for me or for himself, and he more than pulls his weight for our life.”

While their relationship has always faced attacks due to their age gap, the couple continues to assert their happiness. Winter previously told Maxim, “I needed somebody who had a lot of life experience and who was at a point in their lives that they could take care of another person, but where I didn’t have to take care of them. Being with an older guy isn’t always amazing, but I got lucky—I have an amazing guy who’s super supportive and loving and is just an all-around wonderful human being.”

In celebration of their nine-month anniversary, Meaden wrote on Instagram, “Every day is an adventure and I couldn’t be happier.”