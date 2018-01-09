A Child Threw Dog Feces at Modern Family Star Ariel Winter's Airbnb Rental

Ariel Winter had a crappy weekend — literally.

The actress was more than happy to return to the comfort of her own home following an “unfortunate” incident that happened at a house she was renting over the weekend.

“I come back from lunch to find s— thrown all over the front of the house I’m staying in,” Winter, 19, tweeted Sunday evening.

In a follow-up tweet, the Modern Family star revealed that she booked the home through Airbnb, a community marketplace that allows people to list, discover and reserve accommodations around the world through a local host.

“I still can’t believe someone threw [poop] all over my Airbnb…like bruh I just got here with my scrabble chiiiiiiillllllll. Never been happier to go home,” she continued.

“I also just have to say…through all of this [s—] (literally) @LeviMeaden is my rock and I couldn’t be luckier,” she tweeted about her boyfriend, Levi Meaden. “I love you.”

In a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday, Airbnb spokesperson Jeff Henry said that the issue had been resolved.

“Our host reported this issue to us and immediately resolved it for our guest during the reservation. A neighbor’s child was playing near the listing and caused the unfortunate damage,” Henry said. “We have reached out to our guest to offer additional support. We work hard to make sure every guest has a great experience and want to make it right when things don’t go as expected.”

In November, Winter and Meaden, 30, celebrated their one-year anniversary. “Happy 1 year anniversary my love. I’m the luckiest girl in the entire world,” she wrote in a loving Instagram post. “Thank you for being the incredible man you are, and for making me the happiest I could’ve ever imagined. Here’s to many, many more. I love you.”

The couple has been living together since first sparking relationship rumors in November 2016.

“I do have my own house, last year I bought my own house,” Winter revealed in May during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “My boyfriend and I live together, he cooks [and] takes care of all the handy stuff. I can bake pie occasionally — pumpkin and apple.”