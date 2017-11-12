Ariel Winter Gushes ‘I’m the Luckiest Girl in the Entire World’ in First Anniversary Post

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden are celebrating a relationship milestone: their one-year anniversary!

The Modern Family star, 19, shared a sweet message to her 30-year-old boyfriend on Instagram in honor of the occasion, early Sunday.

“Happy 1 year anniversary my love. I’m the luckiest girl in the entire world,” she wrote. “Thank you for being the incredible man you are, and for making me the happiest I could’ve ever imagined. Here’s to many, many more. I love you.”

The post included two images: one of the love birds dolled up and gazing into each other’s eyes, and another of the duo passionately kissing in front of a scenic waterfall, with Winter’s legs wrapped around her beau.

Her caption continued, “P.S. your crazy butt is the only one who could ever make me agree to jumping off a cliff at a waterfall soooo yeah. I love you.”

Meaden also shared a similar post, but added a third photo of the couple alongside his message.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year. We’ve had adventures. Gotten dolled up countless times. And travelled through 3 continents together. I never imagined I’d be this happy,” the actor wrote. “I love you more than anything! Happy anniversary Peanut Butter!!!!

RELATED VIDEO: Ariel Winter Talks Adulting, Living With Boyfriend Levi Meaden: ‘I’m the Worst Wifely Person’

The couple have been living together since first sparking relationship rumors in November.

“I do have my own house, last year I bought my own house,” Winter revealed in May during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “My boyfriend and I live together he cooks [and] takes care of all the handy stuff. I can bake pie occasionally — pumpkin and apple.”

She also added that, “I’m the worst wifely person.”

In April, the actress also opened up about how their 10-year age gap doesn’t bother her.

“I needed somebody who had a lot of life experience and who was at a point in their lives that they could take care of another person, but where I didn’t have to take care of them,” she told Maxim in April. “Being with an older guy isn’t always amazing, but I got lucky — I have an amazing guy who’s super supportive and loving and is just an all-around wonderful human being. He’s also Canadian, so, go Canada! Canadians are like, so much nicer.”