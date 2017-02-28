People

The Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden Guide to Social Displays of Affection

By @lydsprice

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden haven’t been shy about showing off their love since first sparking relationship rumors in November 2016.

The Modern Family star has been known to proudly smooch her fellow actor squeeze, who stars in Aftermath and the upcoming Pacific Rim sequel, for red carpet cameras, but the pair’s most extensive expressions of love have been playing out on social media.

Smitten couples of Instagram, Twitter and beyond can learn a lot from the duo about shouting their love from the … social media accounts. For instance:

1. Start subtle.

Ariel Winter/Snapchat

Before officially confirming their relationship, the duo appeared together in Snapchat vacation shots, thus casually signally the beginning of a new, affectionate era in their online presences.

2. Embrace holiday themes.

My Christmas 🎁❤️ #mcm

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Seasonal costumes are the perfect excuse for a couple’s pic.

3. Observe #mcm.

#mcm only one more week😍❤

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Because everyone needs a weekly reminder of who you’re more-than-crushing on.

4. Master the mid-kiss pose.

Loving you all the way into 2017❤ #happynewyear #nye

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Practice makes perfect.

5. Make things extra gushy with emoji.

💋Wuv uuu to da 🌚

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

That lipstick mark is one of our generation’s most treasured symbols of love.

6. Document your adorable dates.

He slithered into our DMs @tarongazoo 🐍

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

SAG Awards 2017 with my ❤

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Pics or it didn’t happen.

7. Get creative with camera angles.

Happy Valentine's Day ❤ #valentines

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

How else are you going to prove that you look cute making out from the back, too?


8. Remind everyone that your significant other is beautiful by explicitly saying it.

Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady!!!!!

A post shared by Levi Meaden (@levi_meaden) on

A beautiful lady came to visit me while I'm working. #luckyman

A post shared by Levi Meaden (@levi_meaden) on

9. Show everyone that you’re still thinking of and caring for each other when you’re apart.

Beautiful bouquet sent all the way from LA to down under. Happy Valentines Day y'all!!!

A post shared by Levi Meaden (@levi_meaden) on

A must for globetrotting actors.

10. Reveal your cute pet names for each other.

Chickpea & Pinto Bean❣️#mcm

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Happy V Day to everyone and one special little bean in particular

A post shared by Levi Meaden (@levi_meaden) on

And leave everyone wondering what the inspiration behind “bean” was.