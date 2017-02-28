Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden haven’t been shy about showing off their love since first sparking relationship rumors in November 2016.

The Modern Family star has been known to proudly smooch her fellow actor squeeze, who stars in Aftermath and the upcoming Pacific Rim sequel, for red carpet cameras, but the pair’s most extensive expressions of love have been playing out on social media.

Smitten couples of Instagram, Twitter and beyond can learn a lot from the duo about shouting their love from the … social media accounts. For instance:

1. Start subtle.

Before officially confirming their relationship, the duo appeared together in Snapchat vacation shots, thus casually signally the beginning of a new, affectionate era in their online presences.

2. Embrace holiday themes.

My Christmas 🎁❤️ #mcm A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Dec 19, 2016 at 3:00pm PST

Seasonal costumes are the perfect excuse for a couple’s pic.

3. Observe #mcm.

#mcm only one more week😍❤ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 27, 2017 at 9:32am PST

Because everyone needs a weekly reminder of who you’re more-than-crushing on.

4. Master the mid-kiss pose.

Loving you all the way into 2017❤ #happynewyear #nye A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:17pm PST

Practice makes perfect.

5. Make things extra gushy with emoji.

💋Wuv uuu to da 🌚 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:56pm PST

That lipstick mark is one of our generation’s most treasured symbols of love.

6. Document your adorable dates.

He slithered into our DMs @tarongazoo 🐍 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 19, 2017 at 1:34am PST

SAG Awards 2017 with my ❤ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 31, 2017 at 5:46pm PST

Pics or it didn’t happen.

7. Get creative with camera angles.

Happy Valentine's Day ❤ #valentines A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

How else are you going to prove that you look cute making out from the back, too?



8. Remind everyone that your significant other is beautiful by explicitly saying it.

Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady!!!!! A post shared by Levi Meaden (@levi_meaden) on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:03pm PST

A beautiful lady came to visit me while I'm working. #luckyman A post shared by Levi Meaden (@levi_meaden) on Jan 19, 2017 at 1:09am PST

9. Show everyone that you’re still thinking of and caring for each other when you’re apart.

I reallllyyy miss @LeviMeaden…currently working on how to teleport! Brb👋🏼 — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) January 11, 2017

Beautiful bouquet sent all the way from LA to down under. Happy Valentines Day y'all!!! A post shared by Levi Meaden (@levi_meaden) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:00am PST

A must for globetrotting actors.

10. Reveal your cute pet names for each other.

Chickpea & Pinto Bean❣️#mcm A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 6, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

Happy V Day to everyone and one special little bean in particular A post shared by Levi Meaden (@levi_meaden) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:22am PST

And leave everyone wondering what the inspiration behind “bean” was.