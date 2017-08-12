People

Ariel Winter and Boyfriend Levi Meaden Celebrate 9-Month Anniversary: ‘I Couldn’t Be Happier’

By @natalie_j_stone

Posted on

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden are celebrating nine months together and the lovebirds “couldn’t be happier.”

The Modern Family actress took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of herself and Meaden ringing in their anniversary with a very tall furry friend.

“9 months starting off on a night shoot with Stanley 🙂 💘” Winter, 19, captioned an image of the pair standing side-by-side and petting their pal: a giraffe named Stanley.

9 months starting off on a night shoot with Stanley 🙂 💘

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Meaden, 29, also took to the social media app to celebrate their anniversary with a black-and-white photo of Winter sporting sunglasses inside an ice cream shop.

“Happy 9 month anniversary to this beautiful woman!!!” he wrote. “Every day is an adventure and I couldn’t be happier.”

Happy 9 month anniversary to this beautiful woman!!! Every day is an adventure and I couldn't be happier.

A post shared by Levi Meaden (@levi_meaden) on

Earlier this year, the actress revealed that she and her beau have been living together since first sparking relationship rumors in November 2016.

I do have my own house, last year I bought my own house,” Winter said on Jimmy Kimmel Live in May. “My boyfriend and I live together he cooks [and] takes care of all the handy stuff. I can bake pie occasionally — pumpkin and apple.”

In April, she opened up about her romance with Meaden, with whom she shares a 10-year age gap.

“I needed somebody who had a lot of life experience and who was at a point in their lives that they could take care of another person, but where I didn’t have to take care of them,” she told Maxim. “Being with an older guy isn’t always amazing, but I got lucky—I have an amazing guy who’s super supportive and loving and is just an all-around wonderful human being.”