Ariel Winter and Boyfriend Levi Meaden Celebrate 9-Month Anniversary: ‘I Couldn’t Be Happier’

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden are celebrating nine months together and the lovebirds “couldn’t be happier.”

The Modern Family actress took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of herself and Meaden ringing in their anniversary with a very tall furry friend.

“9 months starting off on a night shoot with Stanley 🙂 💘” Winter, 19, captioned an image of the pair standing side-by-side and petting their pal: a giraffe named Stanley.

Meaden, 29, also took to the social media app to celebrate their anniversary with a black-and-white photo of Winter sporting sunglasses inside an ice cream shop.

“Happy 9 month anniversary to this beautiful woman!!!” he wrote. “Every day is an adventure and I couldn’t be happier.”

Earlier this year, the actress revealed that she and her beau have been living together since first sparking relationship rumors in November 2016.

“I do have my own house, last year I bought my own house,” Winter said on Jimmy Kimmel Live in May. “My boyfriend and I live together he cooks [and] takes care of all the handy stuff. I can bake pie occasionally — pumpkin and apple.”

In April, she opened up about her romance with Meaden, with whom she shares a 10-year age gap.

“I needed somebody who had a lot of life experience and who was at a point in their lives that they could take care of another person, but where I didn’t have to take care of them,” she told Maxim. “Being with an older guy isn’t always amazing, but I got lucky—I have an amazing guy who’s super supportive and loving and is just an all-around wonderful human being.”