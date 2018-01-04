Arie Luyendyk Jr. isn’t fazed by former friend and Bachelorette alum Jef Holm’s recent dig.

During Monday night’s premiere of The Bachelor, Holm, 33, took aim at Luyendyk Jr., 36. The pair both made it to the final two on Emily Maynard‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2012 — she ultimately chose Holm, though they broke off their engagement months later — and previously maintained a strong friendship up until four years ago.

“Doesn’t matter who gets out of the limo…I’ll give 5k to the charity of @chrisbharrison’s choice if @ariejr lasts 1 year with anyone,” Holm tweeted during the arrivals episode, suggesting that Luyendyk Jr. won’t find long-lasting love with any of his 29 contestants.

On Wednesday, the new Bachelor admitted to Access Live‘s Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover that Holm is “throwing a lot of shade, but we haven’t talked in four years since Sean [Lowe’s] wedding.”

Asked why Holm is “so bitter” towards him, Luyendyk Jr. said, “I have no clue. That’s kind of a question for him more than me.”

“I have so much to concentrate on with this and I’m just trying to stay positive,” he added. “I’m just concentrating on me.”

This isn’t the first time that Holm has taken a jab at Luyendyk Jr. on social media. After ABC officially announced Luyendyk Jr. as the Bachelor in September, Holm voiced his displeasure with the network’s decision via Twitter.

“Oh the stories I could tell…” he wrote, adding that he would “rather see a double bachelor” in response to a tweet from franchise creator Mike Fleiss claiming this was “by far the most positive reaction” they’ve ever had in announcing the show’s new lead.

In a follow-up tweet, Holm added that he “stopped being friends with [Luyendyk Jr.] years ago because he’s disgusting.” Holm didn’t clarify the reason for bad blood between the two, and Luyendyk Jr. hadn’t responded to any of Holm’s tweets.

“Jef and I, we were there in the end and we had … when he split with Emily, we had that common ground. I think we just … I don’t think he was the same person I thought he was when we were doing the show,” Luyendyk Jr. previously told PEOPLE about Holm. “Then outside of the show, we just hadn’t talked in years. So it’s kind of surprising that he would say something negative.”

Though he had to face his fair share of backlash since the announcement, Luyendyk Jr. recently revealed to PEOPLE that he “fell in love with two women, and I didn’t know I was capable of that.”

“I’ve never been in that situation, and it was really hard. And they were two very different women, and that’s what made it even harder.”

The former race-car driver admitted to shedding some tears over the complicated situation.

“I didn’t know I was really capable of having strong feelings and being in love with more than one person, but that happened. The end was really difficult for me. And I think that it’s because it’s such a huge decision, and it’s my life,” he added. “But I’m happy, and I wouldn’t have changed anything.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.