Arie Luyendyk Jr. and New Fiancée Lauren Burnham Cuddle Up for a Day at the Race Track

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are off to the races!

Days after the couple enjoyed their first date night in snowy New York City, the Bachelor couple traveled down to St. Petersburg, Florida, for the season-opening race of the IndyCar season on Sunday.

Sharing a series of snapshots from the eventful day, the 36-year-old former pro race car driver and Burnham, 26, looked completely in love as they cuddled up together and walked through the track hand-in-hand while wearing matching red racing suits.

“One of the top 5 coolest things I’ve ever done. Thanks for the rides @ariejr and @andrettimario 🏁,” Burnham wrote alongside the images.

Sharing one of the photos to his Instagram story, Luyendyk Jr. wrote, “Great day back at the track with my fiancé[e]! My @indycar family approves, feeling the love.”

Burnham also shared a photo of the pair sharing a kiss while sitting on one of the cars.

“King and queen of awkward kisses,” she wrote alongside the snap.

The couple have been at the epicenter of the most controversial Bachelor season in recent history. Less than two months after proposing to finalist Becca Kufrin, Luyendyk Jr realized he was still in love with Burnham. While he initially tried to make things work, the 36-year-old ultimately decided to break things off with Kufrin on camera in order to pursue a relationship with Burnham. He proposed to Burnham during the live two-hour After the Final Rose special earlier this week.

And while not all viewers agreed with how Luyendyk Jr. handled the breakup, there’s at least one person who agrees that the race car driver did the right thing— his new fiancée.

“I totally respect his decision to follow his heart,” Burnham told PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I don’t blame him for it, and I think it’s made us stronger in the end.”

“We’re both very excited about marriage and starting a family,” Burnham revealed, sharing that she would be moving to Scottsdale, Arizona, to settle down with her new fiancé.

And Luyendyk Jr. said that ever since they got back together, they haven’t gone more than a week without seeing each other.

“We tell each other we love each other 1,000 times a day,” he added.