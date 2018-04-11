Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Meet with Marriage Boot Camp Counselors

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are committed to making their relationship work.

The Bachelor couple was photographed dining with WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars counselors Dr. Ish and Dr. V. at the Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, on Tuesday.

A source tells PEOPLE that the stars were seeking advice on how to keep their romance on track under the glare of the spotlight, and that Burnham is settling into life in Scottsdale, Luyendyk Jr.’s hometown.

“When I see Arie and Lauren, I see a couple who’s both in love and happy to be together, which is great for them because sometimes both of those things don’t always happen at once.” Dr. Ish tells PEOPLE. “They held hands and sat close to each other the entire time. That body language says to me that they are literally into each other.​”

Adds Dr. V., “They seemed genuinely happy.”

Luyendyk Jr., 36, and Burnham, 26, just returned from a romantic vacation across Europe, where they took a break from engaging with social media haters upset about The Bachelor‘s controversial finale in March.

The racing pro and realtor initially proposed to Becca Kufrin after giving her his final rose but broke things off — on-camera — to go back to Burnham.