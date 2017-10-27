'Trick or Me?': Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is the Kissing Bandit in Halloween Bachelor Promo

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is more than ready to find his … boo!

In a PEOPLE first-look clip of The Bachelor‘s Halloween promo, the 36-year-old professional race car driver lures in viewers by asking one important question … and no, not “will you accept this rose?”

“Trick or me?” says Luyendyk Jr., who proceeds to pick a chocolate out of a red basket.

For the promo, Lukendyk Jr. sports a dark suit and holds long-stemmed red roses as he gives that charming smile to the camera.

At the wrap of the promo, Luyendyk Jr., who was nicknamed “The Kissing Bandit” on Emily Maynard‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2012, wears a black mask as he presents a rose while blowing a kiss.

The Netherlands native surprised Bachelor Nation when he was named The Bachelor‘s next leading man in September.

“This is pretty surreal,” Luyendyk Jr. previously told PEOPLE. “It doesn’t really feel real yet, but I’m taking it step by step. The timing is just so perfect in my life. I could not be more excited for this journey I’m about to embark on.”

This won’t be the first time Luyendyk Jr. attempted to find love on national television. Besides building a career as a professional auto racing driver turned real estate agent, Luyendyk Jr. is best known as the runner-up on Maynard‘s season of The Bachelorette.

“I’m not nervous,” he admitted. “Now that I’ve had some time and distance away from it, it feels like the feeling I had before I went into it the first time. I think sometimes when you’re on The Bachelorette and you jump right into being the Bachelor, for me it would’ve been too soon. This feels more natural. I’m not concerned what people think. I’m just focused on the outcome. I want to find my person and will do whatever it takes!”

Watch ‘s Luyendyk Jr.’s new season of The Bachelor this January on ABC.