Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is Making Hearts Race in First Season 22 Bachelor Promo

The race will soon begin for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s final Bachelor rose!

Just days after Good Morning America revealed that the auto racing driver turned real estate agent will be the franchise’s new leading man, the network released the first promo for Luyendyk Jr.’s season 22.

“Hearts will race,” the E! promo promises. “Rev up your engines because Arie’s your new Bachelor.”

Audiences first watched the 35-year-old attempt to find love on national television on Emily Maynard‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2012, when he was named the runner-up.

“This is pretty surreal,” he told PEOPLE last week about named as Bachelor. “It doesn’t really feel real yet, but I’m taking it step by step. The timing is just so perfect in my life.”

“I could not be more excited for this journey I’m about to embark on,” he added.

During his live reveal on GMA last week, Luyendyk Jr. admitted that he hadn’t even told his family about being the next Bachelor.

When asked what his dad, a Dutch former auto racing driver himself, thinks of his new quest for love, Luyendyk Jr. admitted that he hadn’t broken the news to his parents yet.

“Well, he’s finding out right now!” he said with a laugh. “Hey Dad, Mom.”

“I kind of kept things really under wraps because I didn’t know how this would turn out,” he explained. “It’s been such a quick turn of events, and my family doesn’t know, so now they know. They know along with you guys!”

Luyendyk Jr.’s season will premiere on this January on ABC.