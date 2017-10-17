Who Is Arie Luyendyk Jr.? First Bachelor Promo Rehashes His Heartbreaking Split from Emily Maynard

It’s been five years since Bachelor Nation has seen Arie Luyendyk Jr. on TV — so ABC is offering a crash course in reality show history.

“Just who is our new Bachelor Arie?” a voiceover asks in the first promo for season 22.

“It feels like it’s been forever,” the professional auto racing driver says in a clip from his time on The Bachelorette.

As the ad puts it, “It kinda has.”

We’re shown Emily Maynard breaking up with Luyendyk, her runner-up, back in 2012. Fast-forward to now, and the 36-year-old Dutch heartthrob is a little greyer and ready to find love on his terms.

“I have been wanting Arie to be the Bachelor since my season ended forever ago, and I know he’s going to be great!” Maynard, 31, told PEOPLE after ABC announced him as the dating show’s next suitor. “He’s so much fun to be around and comes from the nicest family, so the girls on his season really lucked out with him! Arie deserves nothing but the best, and I hope everything goes wonderfully for him!”

You can stream season 8 of The Bachelorette now on ABC.com and the app. Luyendyk’s season of The Bachelor premieres in January 2018.