Arie Luyendyk Jr. is leaving one woman feeling “betrayed” and the other “blindsided” in the upcoming dramatic season 22 Bachelor finale.

On Monday, Bachelor Nation will learn which one of Luyendyk’s final two contestants will be offered his final rose: publicist Becca Kufrin, 27, or sales executive Lauren Burnham, 26.

From left: Paul Hebert/ABC (3)

Although audiences typically expect to see the Bachelor get down on one knee and find happily ever, the ABC reality series is promising “an ending like you’ve never seen before” in an Entertainment Tonight promo.

“I found love in two different women,” says Luyendyk Jr., 36, who admits to feeling “terrified” ahead of the final rose ceremony, in the teaser. “I could choose the wrong person, and that’s a real fear.”

While Burnham is confident that Luyendyk Jr. will ask her to be his wife — “He’s proposing to me. I’m the one,” she says — fans also hear her say, “I feel betrayed.”

Like her fellow final contestant, Kufrin believes she’ll be proposed to — “I know I’m the one for him” — before she tearfully says, “I’m so blindsided.”

At the end of the promo, Luyendyk. Jr. admits to feeling “like a monster” before a weeping woman can he heard.

WATCH: The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. Says He Fell for Two Women on the Show

While PEOPLE won’t reveal specific plot points so as not to spoil the upcoming drama, suffice it to say that after the two-part finale on Monday and Tuesday, the ABC leading man will have a lot of explaining to do — especially since the franchise has been dropping ominous hints that something no one expected is about to go down.

“I know people are going to be hard on [me],” Luyendyk Jr. told PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue. “I made a mistake. And I’m prepared for the backlash. But all I can say is I had to follow my heart.”

Of his two finalists, the race car driver said they’re “very different”: Minnesota-based Kufrin is “outgoing,” while Burnham, who lives in Virginia Beach, is more “reserved.”

“They’re both great in their own individual ways,” he added.

The three-hour season finale of The Bachelor airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET, with the live two-hour After the Final Rose special airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, both on ABC.