Watch Arie Luyendyk Jr. Drop the L Word — Twice! — During The Bachelor Fantasy Suite Dates

Bachelor Nation, prepare for a major two-night event.

On Sunday, Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s castaways from this season will gather for the Women Tell All, a two-hour tea-spilling session — and PEOPLE’s got your exclusive sneak peek.

In addition to a showdown between Bekah Martinez and Tia Booth, the clip teases the much-anticipated reunion of Luyendyk Jr. and this season’s most controversial contestant, Krystal Nielson.

“You know that we’re fighting for time with you,” says Krystal.

“This is The Bachelor,” he reminds her.

But that’s not all: The clip also teases Monday’s brand-new episode, in which Luyendyk Jr. and his final three — Kendall Long, Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin — head to the Fantasy Suites, where the man of the hour has a lot to say.

“I’m falling for you,” he admits to Kendall, before proclaiming “I love you” to both Lauren and Becca.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin ABC

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham ABC

Luyendyk Jr., 36, revealed in his exclusive PEOPLE blog this week that he makes some of his “hardest decisions yet” in the upcoming episode.

“I realized that we were here, in the final stretch of this journey,” he wrote. “There were three women left, all of whom I could sincerely imagine being my wife. I really thought at this point I’d have a good idea of who that’d be, but I was wrong.”

“During these last few weeks I continue to travel the globe and desperately try to gain clarity about my hardest decisions yet,” he went on. “And if navigating my final relationships isn’t enough pressure — I get a visitor who threatens to ruin the whole thing. Will my future be sabotaged? Will I be left broken-hearted? Tune in next week to see how it all goes down.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays, and the two-hour Women Tell All special airs Sunday, both at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.