Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is Okay Being Called the 'Old' Bachelor: 'I’m Older and Wiser — and Grayer'

“People expected it to be Peter, so there was a negative reaction, but you’re always going to have that,” Luyendyk Jr. says now. “Not everybody is going to be a fan. What was important was that the women were on board.”

And all that matters now is finding his happy ending — and returning to work as a realtor in Scottsdale, Arizona, this time with a fiancée by his side.

“I came to get engaged. I want to be married. I want to have kids,” he says. “I want to go back to the life I had six months ago but share that life with someone. I’m not going to go on Dancing with the Stars.”

The Bachelor premieres Jan. 1, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.