Catherine Giudici Lowe Reacts to After the Final Rose: 'I May Vomit Up My Vegan Ice Cream'

Bachelor Nation was a mixed bag of emotions while watching Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s After the Final Rose special.
The night after the former race-car driver’s dramatic Bachelor finale aired on Monday — when he proposed to Becca Kufrin, only to break off their engagement weeks later with the hope of a second chance with runner-up Lauren Burham — he popped the question to Burnham, 26, on the live special Tuesday.
After Luyendyk Jr., 36, got down on one knee — and Burnham said yes — fans were quick to take to social media to share their opinions about his proposal.
Though Luyendyk Jr.’s engagement was met with mixed responses from fans, there was an outpour of positive tweets for ABC’s decision to name Kufrin as the newest Bachelorette star.
“Ladies and gentlemen, it’s my honor to introduce the new Bachelorette: Becca!” host Chris Harrison declared before Kufrin made her way to the stage.
“I want to be the best damn Bachelorette I can be,” Kufrin said about becoming ABC’s newest leading lady.
Perhaps former Bachelor contestant Catherine Lowe’s tweets summed up Bachelor Nation’s thoughts about the two-hour live event.
“I may vomit up my vegan ice cream,” she tweeted before clarifying, “Look, I really like Arie. I think he’s a genuinely nice guy and I wish him and Lauren nothing but the best. The show is what’s making me sick right now. Distasteful distasteful distasteful.”
Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette debuts May 28 on ABC.