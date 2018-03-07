Catherine Giudici Lowe Reacts to After the Final Rose: 'I May Vomit Up My Vegan Ice Cream'

Bachelor Nation was a mixed bag of emotions while watching Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s After the Final Rose special.

The night after the former race-car driver’s dramatic Bachelor finale aired on Monday — when he proposed to Becca Kufrin, only to break off their engagement weeks later with the hope of a second chance with runner-up Lauren Burham — he popped the question to Burnham, 26, on the live special Tuesday.

After Luyendyk Jr., 36, got down on one knee — and Burnham said yes — fans were quick to take to social media to share their opinions about his proposal.

So, Arie is engaged and breaks up with Becca in February and then proposes to Lauren in March? And Becca is the new Bachelorette? Obviously they got over one another quickly! #thebachelor — Jennifer (@ChgoJen) March 7, 2018

So Arie is taking her on a fabulous vacation out of the country but he proposes on TV? Someone needed ABC to buy that Neil Lane ring. Just sayin. #thebachelor #AftertheFinalRose — Jenny Hosman (@thatjennyhosman) March 7, 2018

But didn’t Jason just sit there and tell Arie that he and Lauren should probs keep everything private for a lil bit & then he proposes for the second time on nat’l TV!?? #wow #confusion #sillyarie #TheBachelor — Morgan Martin (@morganmartin_21) March 7, 2018

My husband had the best comment ever… Arie proposes to Lauren and he says “3 people clapped”… 😂😂 #thebachelor — N (@NatIsaZe123) March 7, 2018

Just when you think Arie can't get any worse he goes and proposes to Lauren right in front of Becca… #AftertheFinalRose pic.twitter.com/BiUUex0rji — Stephanie Gois (@Steph_11and78) March 7, 2018

Arie: breaks up with Lauren

Arie: tells Lauren he loves her and proposes to Becca

Arie: ends engagement with Becca with a film crew bc obvi necessary

Arie: slides into his ex’s DMs

Arie: proposes to Lauren#AftertheFinalRose pic.twitter.com/FWwFDplZuX — Stephanie Garrisi (@StephGarrisi) March 7, 2018

Lauren: “he couldn’t have gone about it in a more respectful way” Arie:

*ends things w/ girl 1*

*proposes to girl 2*

*changes mind*

*ends engagement w/ girl 2 in most douche-like manner possible*

*goes back to girl 1*

*proposes to girl 1 in FRONT of girl 2*#AfterTheFinalRose pic.twitter.com/KIXb4KWYec — Madison Hackler (@maddiehackler) March 7, 2018

Becca’s ex was named Ross. Ross Gellar married everyone. Arie proposes to everyone. Therefore, Arie is Becca’s ex Ross. #AfterTheFinalRose pic.twitter.com/7zAbLYcf2T — Meagan Gilbert (@meagangilbert01) March 7, 2018

Hahaha arie proposes to Lauren and literally no one gives a shit #AftertheFinalRose — Caitlin McCarthy (@mccarthy_cait) March 7, 2018

Arie proposes to Lauren on #TheBachelor His way of saying FU America. Guys such a prick! — Don E Brucks (rebuild) (@Don89308639) March 7, 2018

Arie proposes to Lauren: Crickets and golf claps. Becca is announced as The Bachelorette: pic.twitter.com/MwarcpQAtm — Stefanie Pohl 👩🏻 (@stefysays) March 7, 2018

Arie: "We wanted to be respectful of Becca"

Also Arie: *proposes to his new girlfriend in front of her*#AfterTheFinalRose — Wisdom Steel (@sophiarstahl) March 7, 2018

Arie: *Proposes to a girl on this show* Also Arie: *Breaks up with that girl on this show* Also, also Arie: *Gets with runner up on the show* Also, also, also Arie: *Proposes to runner up…on the show* Really? SOME THINGS CAN BE DONE NOT ON TV. — Lauren (@laurenpaaaige) March 7, 2018

arie: I regret proposing

*10 min later*

*arie proposes* #AftertheFinalRose — Mia Mills (@MMills_12) March 7, 2018

Though Luyendyk Jr.’s engagement was met with mixed responses from fans, there was an outpour of positive tweets for ABC’s decision to name Kufrin as the newest Bachelorette star.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it’s my honor to introduce the new Bachelorette: Becca!” host Chris Harrison declared before Kufrin made her way to the stage.

“I want to be the best damn Bachelorette I can be,” Kufrin said about becoming ABC’s newest leading lady.

Congrats on being The Bachelorette, Becca! You will continue the class act and make the rest of us feel like angry psycho crazies. Oh just me? I’ll take it. ☺️ — CatherineGiudiciLowe (@clmgiudici) March 7, 2018

Anyone notice Becca talking about "her story"….. THIS SOUNDS LIKE THE MAKING OF A BACHELORETTE YALL!! — JoJo Fletcher (@JoelleFletcher) March 7, 2018

Becca is the best and I love her!!! — Erin Lensmeyer (@erin_lensmeyer) March 7, 2018

Becca is so pretty! Yeah, I might watch her season 😛 — faith | hope 🌎 💚 (@faithbeautexo) March 7, 2018

Pumped for Becca because these few guys are already a million times better than Arie anyway #TheBachelorette — Lynds 🦒 Krispy (@lyndseykrispin) March 7, 2018

I LOVE BECCA FOR BACH! #TheBachelorette — Danielle Alexis (@daniellealexis) March 7, 2018

Becca glowin up.. can’t wait for May 28 — TMO (@torieoak) March 7, 2018

me when becca got announced as the bachelorette #AfterTheFinalRose pic.twitter.com/zD08E3X9yP — alyssa lacava (@alyssaalac) March 7, 2018

My favorite part about tonight is that it was 5% about Arie & 95% about Becca — Sarah Doman (@sarahddoman94) March 7, 2018

I Love that Becca is surrounded by Love and the show was all about her! #thebachelor #TheBachelorette becca #AfterTheFinalRose — Dracauris (@Lexxuss3o) March 7, 2018

Becca is such a nice person. She deserves this. Good luck in finding true ❤️ — Yomi Bolo (@iremide22) March 7, 2018

I can’t wait for the new Bachelorette!🖤 go Becca!! — shelly:) (@shellymallams) March 7, 2018

I’m so happy for BECCA #AfterTheFinalRose — rileigh (@spookyrye) March 7, 2018

And in a matter of 20 minutes everyone has completely forgotten about Arie because we’re all so damn happy for Becca — Casey (@casey47_) March 7, 2018

YESSSSSS BECCA. GO GET YOUR REAL ENGAGEMENT — Crissy✨ (@CrissyMPie) March 7, 2018

I'm so happy for Becca that I almost completely forgot about my Arie/Lauren disgust #TheBachelor #AfterTheFinalRose — Bachelor Chirps (@BachelorChirps) March 7, 2018

I’m so happy for Becca — Shannon☀️ (@ctcouchgirl) March 7, 2018

Becca in her gold dress with a high slit sitting on a horse is the high note this show needed. So happy for her. She will be an AMAZING #Bachelorette! #BeccaForBachelorette #TheBachelor #AfterTheFinalRose — Ann Marie Pincivero (@ampincivero) March 7, 2018

Wow Becca is about to be the best bachelorette yet 🌹 — Sydney Stanek (@sydneyystanekk) March 7, 2018

I’m already diggin the fact that Becca is the bachelorette, I’m excited!! #AfterTheFinalRose — Kacie (@KaciePham) March 7, 2018

becca wins. duh. — CLN (@cnesty4) March 7, 2018

I think I say this every time but DAMN I love Becca so much she’s my favorite #TheBachelorette 🌹 — em 👑 (@emmmsmithhh) March 7, 2018

So happy Becca is the next bachelorette. She deserves the world. — brooke. (@brookuuuums) March 7, 2018

At least we can thank Arie for giving us Becca as the bachelorette — Lauren Robinson (@lerobinson_xo) March 7, 2018

The Bachelorette is going to be so much better than the Bachelor 😂😂 So happy for Becca! #thebachelor #afterthefinalrose — jessica weiser (@jessica_weiser) March 7, 2018

See you May 28th Becca! 🌹#AfterTheFinalRose — ⭐ Gabrielle 🌌 (@gabslyricalxo) March 7, 2018

So excited Becca is #TheBachelorette — Taylor Hartner (@taylorrhartnerr) March 7, 2018

And one more time: TEAM BECCA FOREVER. Seeya May 28th! #AftertheFinalRose #TheBachelorette — Caitlin Fichtel (@CaitlinFichtel) March 7, 2018

But hey I'll admit @BachelorABC has a good way of pulling me back each season 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ Love me some Becca — lace🍓🍉 (@LaceyyMeyer) March 7, 2018

Congratulations to Becca on becoming the new #Bachelorette — Matt Edelman (@MattEdelman99) March 7, 2018

When Chris announces that Becca is the bachelorette right after Arie proposes again because no one cares about that douche bag✌🏼️#Thebachelor #AftertheFinalRose pic.twitter.com/YmApQlo0jE — Allie Trimble (@allietrimble16) March 7, 2018

Perhaps former Bachelor contestant Catherine Lowe’s tweets summed up Bachelor Nation’s thoughts about the two-hour live event.

“I may vomit up my vegan ice cream,” she tweeted before clarifying, “Look, I really like Arie. I think he’s a genuinely nice guy and I wish him and Lauren nothing but the best. The show is what’s making me sick right now. Distasteful distasteful distasteful.”

I may vomit up my vegan ice cream. — CatherineGiudiciLowe (@clmgiudici) March 7, 2018

Look, I really like Arie. I think he’s a genuinely nice guy and I wish him and Lauren nothing but the best. The show is what’s making me sick right now. Distasteful distasteful distasteful. — CatherineGiudiciLowe (@clmgiudici) March 7, 2018

Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette debuts May 28 on ABC.