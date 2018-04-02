The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. Apologizes for Pregnancy April Fools' Day Joke

When The Bachelor‘s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and fiancée Lauren Burnham pranked their followers by pretending to be expecting a baby on April Fool’s Day, they were eviscerated as tone-dear by fans who’ve had difficulty starting families.

And on Monday, the professional racer/realtor apologized for the joke gone wrong.

I do have sympathy for women struggling from infertility. My April Fools prank was in no way meant to offend women who struggle with that. I apologize if you were effected personally by my post. — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) April 2, 2018

The backlash began on Sunday, when he shared a photo of Burnham, 26, wearing a fake bump.

“Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven! @laurenburnham91,” he wrote, adding, “APRIL FOOLS!” over an hour later.

Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven! @laurenburnham91 pic.twitter.com/Mmx50ePDaB — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) April 1, 2018

“You both are disgusting. As someone who struggles with fertility and would love nothing more than to have a baby this is so offensive,” one follower replied.

Another wrote, “Come on. be better than that. it’s not a joke for many struggling families to get pregnant, it’s extremely expensive and it’s heartbreaking. I wish nothing but the best for Arie and Lauren but this is not funny, it’s cruel.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 12.1% percent of women between the ages of 15 to 44 struggle with infertility.

As it turns out, the couple was actually cooking a Dutch Baby pancake. (Luyendyk Jr. is Dutch.)