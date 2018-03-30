Road Trip! Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Are Making the Big Move to Arizona

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have hit the road.

After packing up Burnham’s belongings from her place in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the former Bachelor and his fiancée are currently driving across the country, headed to Scottsdale, Arizona — where she’ll officially move in with him.

The reality stars have been documenting their trip on social media, including photos and videos of the two goofing around in the car.

On Friday, Luyendyk Jr. shared a selfie of the couple — and Burnham’s dog! — driving through Jackson, Tennessee.

“Gezellig,” he captioned the shot, which means “cozy” in Dutch, his native language.

The road trip comes just a few days after the couple returned stateside after a romantic Eurotrip exploring Barcelona and Iceland.

The two had previously joked about “fleeing the country” following the controversial conclusion to his season of The Bachelor: Less than two months after proposing to finalist Becca Kufrin, Luyendyk Jr. realized he was still in love with his runner-up, Burnham. He ultimately decided to break things off with Kufrin, 27, to pursue a relationship with Burnham, 25 — and proposed to her on live television during the two-hour After the Final Rose special on March 6.

Burnham recently told PEOPLE the couple had “an amazing time” abroad.

“Although we traveled all around the world on the show, we didn’t really get the experience of traveling together as a couple,” she said. “It’s been fun trying to navigate these places and we’ve made a lot of new memories along the way!”

And while the trip was incredible, both are looking forward to settling down in Scottsdale.

“We’re both very excited about marriage and starting a family,” Burnham previously told PEOPLE during the couple’s exclusive PEOPLE cover interview.

In fact, Luyendyk Jr. says he wants two to four kids.

“If we get lucky, maybe we’d have twins!” he added.