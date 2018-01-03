Arie Luyendyk Jr. Says Being the Bachelor Has Affected His Job: 'This Might Be Creating a Problem'

Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s open houses may be busier than ever, but that doesn’t mean The Bachelor star’s career is thriving.

The auto racing driver-turned-realtor, 36, confessed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Tuesday, that returning to reality TV is impacting his work — and not in a good way.

“It’s a little awkward actually,” Luyendyk Jr. said, telling the story of a potential client recognizing him from the dating show at an open house. From there, their conversation turned away from purchasing a house and into The Bachelor.

And that wasn’t the only incident.

“I drove somebody around, and we looked at houses and then I realized, she’s not buying a house. She just wanted to hang out,” he shared. “So I think this might be creating a problem for me.”

As is tradition, Kimmel also made his predictions on who among the contestants will win Luyendyk Jr.’s heart.

Doing his best not to give any feedback that would spoil the outcome, Luyendyk Jr. watched as Kimmel predicted that Tia, Bekah M. and Chelsea would be finalists this season.

“Chelsea, you gave her the first impression rose, she’s very attractive, she’s aggressive, she’s also clearly going to be the villain, so you need to keep her around for a while,” Kimmel said. “You won’t pick her, you’ll just keep giving her roses so she can antagonize everyone else in the house.”

At that, Luyendyk Jr. shook his head “no,” causing a reaction from the audience and for Kimmel to announce, “I think we learned something there.”

As for the winner, the host placed his bets on Becca K., the woman who made an impression by having Luyendyk Jr. get down on one knee when she came out of the limo.

Luyendyk Jr. recently told PEOPLE exclusively that he actually “fell in love with two women” this season.

“I didn’t know I was capable of that,” he admitted. “I’ve never been in that situation, and it was really hard. And they were two very different women, and that’s what made it even harder.”

“The end was really difficult for me,” he added. “And I think that it’s because it’s such a huge decision, and it’s my life. But I’m happy, and I wouldn’t have changed anything.”