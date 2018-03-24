Kim Zolciak-Biermann Cries Tears of Joy Seeing Daughter Ariana in Her Prom Dress: 'I'm So Proud'

Ariana Biermann is growing up fast — and it’s bringing mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann to tears!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 39, shared a photo of her daughter stepping down her home’s staircase in a white and red flower-patterned prom dress by Sheri Hill.

The mom of six couldn’t help but gush about Ariana, 16, on Instagram.

“Where does the time go? My sweet @arianabiermann heading to her boyfriends prom! Of course I cried I’m so proud of you @arianabiermann,” Zolciak-Biermann wrote in the caption.

“There are no words describe how proud of you we truly are! You are balanced, kind, sweet, giving and patient! Please slow down stay with me forever!” she continued. “We adore you so ❤ we love you too @collinlipman THANK YOU @sherrihill for always making the most fabulous prom dresses! Year after Year! You have kept my girls looking flawless always! Thank you.”

Ariana was accompanying her boyfriend Collin Lipman to his prom and shared a sweet moment between the two with Lipman twirling Ariana with the caption, “My Love.”

Ariana Biermann and Colin Lipman Ariana Biermann/Instagram

In early February, the two lovebirds celebrated four months of dating. Her mother shared a photo of the two on Instagram and expressed her full support for their romance.

“Where is the time going?! my sweet @arianabiermann and her boyfriend @collinlipman she picked a great one,” Kim captioned a model-esque photo of the couple shared to Instagram.

Ariana also shared a tribute, writing, “4 months w my love<333.”

This past fall, Ariana made her relationship with Lipman Instagram official when she shared a slideshow of photos of herself and her beau.

“Fair w my boy,” she captioned the post.

The couple also celebrated Ariana’s 16th birthday together at a dinner. “Thx for making this such a good birthday,” she captioned an image of the couple.

Back in October, Ariana and Lipman hit a high school milestone when they attended the homecoming dance together. “My sweet @arianabiermann and @collinlipman #HomeComing” Kim captioned a snapshot of the pair taken before the dance in front of a backyard swimming pool, where family members of fellow students also gathered to take group photos.

Don’t Be Tardy airs Fridays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.