Ariana Biermann, 16, Celebrates 4 Months of Dating Her 'Love' — and Mom Kim Zolciak Approves!

Natalie Stone
February 07, 2018 04:26 PM

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has given her stamp of approval.

The Don’t Be Tardy star’s 16-year-old daughter, Ariana, recently celebrated four months of dating her boyfriend, Collin Lipman — and mama Kim is fully supportive of the young romance!

“Where is the time going?! 😩 my sweet @arianabiermann 😍 and her boyfriend @collinlipman she picked a great one 🕺🏼❤” Kim, 39, captioned a model-esque photo of the couple shared to Instagram.

On Tuesday, Ariana shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend in tribute of their four-month anniversary. “4 months w my love<333,” she wrote on Instagram.

4 months w my love<333

A post shared by ariana biermann (@arianabiermann) on

Ariana Biermann/Instagram

Lipman also declared his love for his girlfriend with a sweet social media post: “4 M O N T H S W / M E L O S T I N Y O U R E Y E S. I LOVE YOU BABE❣”

4 M O N T H S W / M E L O S T I N Y O U R E Y E S. I LOVE YOU BABE❣️

A post shared by Collin Lipman (@collinlipman) on

This past fall, Ariana made her relationship with Lipman Instagram official when she shared a slideshow of photos of herself and her beau.

“Fair w my boy,” she captioned the post.

The couple also celebrated Ariana’s 16th birthday together at a dinner. “Thx for making this such a good birthday,” she captioned an image of the couple.

My sweet @arianabiermann and @collinlipman #HomeComing 😍😍😍

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

Back in October, Ariana and Lipman hit a high school milestone when they attended the homecoming dance together. “My sweet @arianabiermann and @collinlipman #HomeComing 😍😍😍” Kim captioned a snapshot of the pair taken before the dance in front of a backyard swimming pool, where family members of fellow students also gathered to take group photos.

Don’t Be Tardy airs Fridays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now