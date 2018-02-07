Ariana Biermann, 16, Celebrates 4 Months of Dating Her 'Love' — and Mom Kim Zolciak Approves!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has given her stamp of approval.

The Don’t Be Tardy star’s 16-year-old daughter, Ariana, recently celebrated four months of dating her boyfriend, Collin Lipman — and mama Kim is fully supportive of the young romance!

“Where is the time going?! 😩 my sweet @arianabiermann 😍 and her boyfriend @collinlipman she picked a great one 🕺🏼❤” Kim, 39, captioned a model-esque photo of the couple shared to Instagram.

On Tuesday, Ariana shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend in tribute of their four-month anniversary. “4 months w my love<333,” she wrote on Instagram.

4 months w my love<333 A post shared by ariana biermann (@arianabiermann) on Feb 6, 2018 at 11:59am PST

Ariana Biermann/Instagram

Lipman also declared his love for his girlfriend with a sweet social media post: “4 M O N T H S W / M E L O S T I N Y O U R E Y E S. I LOVE YOU BABE❣”

This past fall, Ariana made her relationship with Lipman Instagram official when she shared a slideshow of photos of herself and her beau.

“Fair w my boy,” she captioned the post.

The couple also celebrated Ariana’s 16th birthday together at a dinner. “Thx for making this such a good birthday,” she captioned an image of the couple.

Back in October, Ariana and Lipman hit a high school milestone when they attended the homecoming dance together. “My sweet @arianabiermann and @collinlipman #HomeComing 😍😍😍” Kim captioned a snapshot of the pair taken before the dance in front of a backyard swimming pool, where family members of fellow students also gathered to take group photos.

Don’t Be Tardy airs Fridays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.