Are You the One?'s Gianna Hammer and Hayden Weaver Expecting First Child

Are You the One?‘s Gianna Hammer is going to be a mom!

The MTV alum announced on Valentine’s Day that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend and season 5 AYTO castmate, Hayden Parker Weaver. Their baby is due in August.

“Happy Valentine’s Day! This came as a big surprise to us and am I nervous HELL YEA but I’m super super excited to grow this little bean into a cute lil mini me (or mini Hayden),” she captioned an Instagram post of the couple showcasing their sonogram photo.

“God has a way of surprising people when they least expect it. Adding another baby to the AYTO fam 🎉, August better come quick! 💜” she continued.

She also gave a shout-out to her “friends and family who gave me the strength and support I needed throughout these last 2.5 months.”

Though Hammer is nervous about entering this new stage of life, she is looking forward to raising a baby with her beau.

“Hayden was born to be a dad and i can’t wait to be a mom and the love and support means everything to me,” she wrote. “I love you all and you know who you are 💜💪🏽.”

Dad-to-be Weaver also took to social media to share the pregnancy announcement on Wednesday. “Happy Valentines Day to my girlfriend, best friend, and MOM of our first child ❤👶🏽.”

“I cannot wait to go on this exciting (and terrifying) journey with you into a new chapter of our lives and the rest of our family,” he continued. “You’re going to the best (and hottest) Mom ever. August 2018 cannot get here soon enough. I love you. #August2018 #AugustBaby #BoyOrGirl?”