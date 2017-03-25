Are the Kardashians Getting an Animated Series?

The Kardashians have their own successful reality television series, but the family may be looking to expand beyond unscripted TV.

A source close to the Kardashians tells PEOPLE that the family has been considering branching out with an animated series.

“They’ve been discussing doing an animated series for a while now and would love it to happen,” says the source.

According to TMZ, momager Kris Jenner recently had a meeting with producer Harvey Weinstein’s company in Los Angeles to pitch the potential primetime show, which would feature “the entire family,” excluding Caitlyn Jenner.

If the animated series eventually comes to fruition, it would be added on to the list of numerous — and successful — business ventures that the family has embarked on, including Khloé Kardashian’s Good American Jeans, Kim Kardashian’s Kimojis, Rob Kardashian’s Arthur George sock line and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, among others.

The Kardashian and Jenner families are currently starring in the thirteenth season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which took a brief pause in filming last October following Kim’s terrifying Paris heist.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!