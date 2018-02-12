Are Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Expecting a Baby? Watch the Vanderpump Rules Supertease

Is Brittany Cartwright carrying a Jax Taylor Jr.?

In a supertease for the second half of Vanderpump Rules season 6, Brittany presents her boyfriend with a test to see if they have a baby on the way.

“Are you pregnant?” he asks, eyes wide as she examines the pee stick, smiles and hands it to him.

It wouldn’t be Jax’s first pregnancy scare this season: When he cheated on Brittany with ex-waitress Faith, she also implied she might be expecting, though she hasn’t returned to the show since.

Also coming up? Jax getting questionably close to his reiki therapist, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval testing Lisa Vanderpump‘s patience, James Kennedy admitting to loving Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder‘s relationship imploding, a rumor spreading that Kristen Doute hooked up with ex-boyfriend James and … plenty of male rompers.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.