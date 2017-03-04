Antonia Gorga, Mother of RHONJ Stars Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga, Dead at 66

The mother of Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga has died.

Antonia Gorga, who made several appearances on the hit Bravo show, died at the age of 66, a source tells PEOPLE.

Both siblings were close with their mother, often sharing moments they spent together on social media. The most recent was a Dec. 19 post by Giudice to Instagram. The sweet photo of her and her mother — both smiling bright — was captioned, “Mommy I love you so much.”

The 44-year-old Turning Tables author added the hashtag “#daughtersloveforhermom.”

Mommy I love you so much ❤️ #daughtersloveforhermom A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Dec 19, 2016 at 5:25pm PST

Joe and his wife Melissa Gorga, both 37, had honored the Gorga matriarch by naming their 12-year-old daughter after her grandmother.

Neither Giudice nor the Gorgas have addressed Antonia’s death on social media. Giudice’s last social media was on an Instagram post on March 1, where she showed off her work with the NephCure Kidney International Foundation.

Joe’s last post was an Instagram shout-out to his wife on Valentine’s Day, while Melissa posted a selfie with her son yesterday.

The siblings recently united their families for a Christmas Eve celebration — the first Giudice’s had at home since her husband of 17 years, Joe, began his 41-month sentence for bankruptcy fraud at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

“Merry Christmas Eve with the family,” she gushed in her caption of a photo of the couple’s four daughter — Gia, 16, Gabriella, 12, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 7 — alongside Melissa and her three kids: Antonia, Gino, 8 and Joey, 5.