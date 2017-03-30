Anthony Stewart Head Missed the Buffy Reunion, But Not for Lack of Trying

This article originally appeared on EW.com

Anthony Stewart Head might have missed Entertainment Weekly‘s 20th-anniversary reunion of the cast and creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but the actor was there in spirit.

“So sad I couldn’t join the reunion – wasn’t for lack of trying – literally coincided with the tech rehearsal of Love In Idleness. Bummer,” Head tweeted on Wednesday. He added, “EW have worked hard to have my presence felt – in a portrait on set and an interview. Here’s to 20 years and a wonderful group of people x.”

So sad I couldn't join the reunion – wasn't for lack of trying – literally coincided with the tech rehearsal of Love In Idleness. Bummer x — Anthony Stewart Head (@AnthonySHead) March 30, 2017

EW have worked hard to have my presence felt – in a portrait on set and an interview. Here's to 20 years and a wonderful group of people x — Anthony Stewart Head (@AnthonySHead) March 30, 2017

In the beloved series, which ran from 1997 to 2003, Head played Rupert Giles — a demonology scholar, librarian at Sunnydale High School, and Watcher and mentor to Sarah Michelle Gellar’s titular teen superhero. Head is currently performing in a London production of Terence Rattigan’s play Love in Idleness.

See a painting of Head as well as portraits of Gellar, David Boreanaz, Alyson Hannigan, Charisma Carpenter, James Marsters, and more in EW’s exclusive reunion photo gallery, and stay tuned to EW.com for more from Head and the rest of the Buffy cast.

