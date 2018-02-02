Anthony Rapp Gives First Interview on Kevin Spacey Allegation: 'I Knew There Were More Stories'

More than three months after accusing Kevin Spacey of making inappropriate sexual advances toward him when he was an underage, up-and-coming actor, Anthony Rapp sat down for his first TV interview about the allegation.

“I could only tell my story, but I knew there were more stories,” Rapp, 46, said Friday on CBS’s The Talk. “So I was just hopeful that coming forward, it would encourage other people to tell the truth.

He added: “I knew it was a risky thing, I knew that he was very popular, and certainly a respected actor, but at the same time I knew I was trying to protect people. And I was incredibly gratified by the enormous wave of support.”

In an October Buzzfeed article, the Star Trek: Discovery star alleged that then-26-year-old Spacey invited him to his Manhattan apartment for a party in 1986. (They were both starring in hit Broadway plays at the time.) Rapp says he was the only teen at the party and spent most of the evening in a bedroom watching television when he realized everyone had left and he was alone with Spacey.

“My memory was that I thought, ‘Oh, everybody’s gone. Well, yeah, I should probably go home,’” Rapp told BuzzFeed. Spacey, he said, “sort of stood in the doorway, kind of swaying. My impression when he came in the room was that he was drunk … He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me.”

“He was trying to seduce me,” Rapp said. “I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

Spacey, 58, responded to the piece with a statement apologizing for his actions and coming out as gay.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story,” Spacey said in a statement posted on his Twitter account. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

“This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life,” Spacey continued. “I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closes to me know, in my life, I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”

The backlash was swift: several more people accused Spacey of sexual harassment or assault, and in November, he entered a treatment facility.

He was also fired from the final season of his Emmy-winning Netflix drama, House of Cards.

