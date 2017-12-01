Anthony Rapp Discusses Backlash in Wake of Kevin Spacey Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Since coming forward with the allegations that Kevin Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances toward him when he was 14, Anthony Rapp has received an outpouring of support — and some backlash.

The longtime movie, TV and Broadway actor, went public with the alleged incident in a BuzzFeed article published at the end of October, just hours before Spacey apologized and came out as a gay man.

Rapp, now 46, alleged that then-26-year-old Spacey invited him to his Manhattan apartment for a party in 1986. (They were both starring in Broadway plays at the time.) Rapp says he was the only teen at the party and spent most of the evening in a bedroom watching television when he realized everyone had left and he was alone with Spacey. Spacey, 58, issued a statement shortly after saying he doesn’t remember the alleged incident, apologizing for “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior” and announcing, “I choose now to live as a gay man.”

More than a month since Rapp came forward, he took to Twitter to thank fans for their support. “Thank you to all of you who have been expressing support and solidarity. Your kindness is felt and much appreciated. And I have experienced such support far more than I have experienced negativity,” he wrote Nov. 28.

But although Rapp has received supportive messages, he has also been the victim of harassment from online trolls who have made numerous allegations about his reasoning to detail the incident with Spacey, including calling him an “attention monger” and criticizing him for ruining Spacey’s on-camera career.

“Here are some comments on Instagram. I’ve decided I want to share some of them because these people need to be outed for their harassment,” Rapp wrote Nov. 29, including numerous screenshots of negative comments.

“I’m convinced you just want the attention. Kevin Spacey was drunk and you just cost a lot of fans to miss out on one of the greatest actors of all time cos you can’t shut the f— up,” one tweeter wrote.

“I think the spacey story could have waited one season for us fans. How would you like if star trek gets ruined because someone there was a perv 30 years ago?” a Twitter user posted.

“I stand firm in my belief that you are an attention monger,” wrote another.

“No sympathy here. You demolished a very talented man’s career over an incident for which you do not have a shred of evidence that it took place; just your word. Furthermore it happened over 30 years ago and he didn’t break any laws! Pathetic,” wrote Twitter user @AWriterNamedPam.

Rapp also took to Twitter to explain his reasoning for showcasing the negative tweets: “I feel that I also need to say a couple of things: 1, I do not believe these trolls and harassers are right. 2, their words do not sting deeply, but they do wound slightly. 3, I have gotten so many more positive messages than negative. Thank you v much.”

Since Rapp came forward, actor Roberto Cavazos later claimed he “had a couple of unpleasant encounters with Spacey that were on the edge of being considered assault” while working at London’s Old Vic Theatre. (A representative for Spacey told PEOPLE he had no comment.)

In a CNN article published in early November, eight anonymous House of Cards employees accused Spacey of creating a “toxic” work environment and displaying “predatory” behavior, allegedly touching staffers without consent and making lewd comments.

Netflix has also parted ways with Spacey and may kill off his House of Cards character, according to Variety. That reportedly means the sixth and final season of Netflix’s Emmy-winning political drama would focus on Underwood’s wife Claire, a fan-favorite played by Robin Wright.

Rapp explained of why he chose to openly share the alleged incident with Spacey: “I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out, to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me,” the actor said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Everything I wanted to say about my experience is in that article, and I have no further comment about it at this time.”

Spacey has since sought treatment at a specialty center.