Anne Heche & James Tupper Split After More Than 10 Years Together

Actors Anne Heche and James Tupper have split after more than 10 years together, PEOPLE confirms.

“James and I have shared a great life together and have many wonderful memories. We’ve enjoyed working together, most recently on The Brave, where he joins us for our two mind-bending finale episodes,” they tell PEOPLE exclusively in a joint statement. “Relationships change and grow; we’re taking time for that. We care very much for each other and plan to continue raising our two beautiful boys in love and harmony. Thank you for allowing us privacy as our family evolves.”

Heche, 48, and Tupper, 52, began dating in 2007 and co-parent sons Atlas, 8, and Homer, 15, who is Heche’s child from a previous marriage.

They have collaborated on TV shows throughout their careers, meeting on the set of Men in Trees and playing a married couple in the 2016 science fiction series Aftermath. Heche currently stars in NBC’s The Brave, on which Tupper — also known as Nathan on Big Little Lies — appears.

Last fall, Heche and Tupper launched a charity campaign for the victims of Hurricane Maria, My Next Check, which has raised more than $40,000 for the people of Puerto Rico.

The Brave airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.