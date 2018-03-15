Harvey Weinstein Accuser and Sopranos Alum Annabella Sciorra Joins Marvel's Luke Cage

Annabella Sciorra is returning to TV.

The actress, who earned a guest actress Emmy nomination for her turn as Gloria Trillo on The Sopranos and appeared on Law & Order: Criminal Intent, has joined the second season of Marvel’s Luke Cage, Marvel TV announced Thursday.

“Sciorra will play Rosalie Carbone, a dangerous downtown criminal underworld power player with an eye, and an agenda, toward Harlem,” Marvel.com reports.

“I’ve been a huge fan of hers since Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever, and Anabella Sciorra is no joke as Rosalie Carbone. You haven’t seen her this gangster since her thrilling turn as Tony’s formidable flame Gloria Trillo on season 3 of The Sopranos,” Luke Cage executive producer/ showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker said in a statement, according to Marvel. “I’m thrilled her introduction to the Marvel Universe will be on Marvel’s Luke Cage.”

Season 2 of Luke Cage is set to premiere June 22 on Netflix.

Annabella Sciorra Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

The announcement comes five months after Sciorra accused producer Harvey Weinstein of raping her decades ago.

In a The New Yorker exposé released in October, Sciorra, Daryl Hannah and Ellen Barkin opened up about their harrowing alleged encounters with Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by more than 50 women.

Sciorra, who re-listened to a 2015 recording of her and Weinstein, revealed that she struggled to speak about Weinstein for more than 20 years, but friend and former The View co-host Rosie Perez encouraged her to come forward.

“I was so scared,” she said about recounting one specific night during the 1990s when the Oscar-winning producer allegedly barged into her apartment after dropping her off.

“[Weinstein] walked in like it was his apartment, like he owned the place, and started unbuttoning his shirt. So it was very clear where he thought this was going to go,” said Sciorra, who claimed she told him to leave her apartment.

“He shoved me onto the bed, and he got on top of me,” she said of Weinstein, who allegedly locked her arms over her head with one hand and forced sexual intercourse on her. “Then he attempted to perform oral sex on me. And I struggled, but I had very little strength left in me.”

The movie mogul has admitted to making advances on actresses, but vehemently denies allegations of sexual harassment and assault. A spokesperson for the producer previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”